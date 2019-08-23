‘Stunning’: Ashwin’s non-selection in India XI baffles former cricketers, experts

Toggle Menu
Skippers Virat Kohli and Jason Holder at the toss before the 1st Test between India and West Indies in Antigua on Thursday (AP Photo)

India’s team selection in the first Test vs West Indies has drawn some criticism from former players and commentators. India decided to field three pace bowlers and one spinner in Ravindra Jadeja for the Test.

While there have been some questions raised as to why Wriddhiman Saha was not fielded and Rishabh Pant selected as the wicketkeeper and why Rohit Sharma was not preferred over Hanuma Vihari, the biggest question seems to be why Ravichandran Ashwin was not picked in the XI. India decided to opt for only one spinner – Ravindra Jadeja – and bench both of Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav.

Sunil Gavaskar said about Ravichandran Ashwin’s exclusion on commentary: “[The selection] astonished me. A man with that kind of record, especially against the West Indies. He doesn’t find a place in this playing XI. That is stunning. Astonishing.”

In 11 Tests against West Indies, Ashwin has 60 wickets at an average of 21.85, and has also scored four hundreds.

