INDvWI ODI final: Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur give the finishing touch

Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur walk back after seeing their team home in the third and final ODI against Windies in Cuttack on Sunday. (Photo: PTI) Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur walk back after seeing their team home in the third and final ODI against Windies in Cuttack on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

In the end, it had come down to Virat Kohli versus West Indies. After 42 overs, India were 253/5, chasing 316 for victory in the series decider here at Barabati. West Indies had to bring on the weakest link in their bowling attack, left-arm spinner Khary Pierre. The India captain was waiting for the moment. Two fours in that over brought the asking-rate down.

Kohli didn’t have the liberty to go for high-risk shots. He was the last specialist batsman standing. He was taking the game deep. Usually in such situations Kohli scores a century and sees off the chase. But on Sunday when he got out for 85 in the first ball of the 47th over, the game was still evenly poised. Ravindra Jadeja was playing a lovely little cameo at the other end all right, but West Indies had run into India’s tail. Shardul Thakur rose to the occasion, hit two fours and a six to calm the nerves. A capacity crowd at Barabati started to serenade him with ‘Shardul, Shardul’ chants. Eventually, India won by four wickets with eight balls to spare. Their 10th ODI series win against the Caribbeans on the spin.

Heavy dew was an impediment to the bowlers in the evening. But West Indies had 315 on the board. A spectacular onslaught from Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard had given the visitors an imposing total to defend. And when for once Shreyas Iyer got out cheaply after five consecutive ODI half-centuries and Rishabh Pant dragged a Keemo Paul delivery on to the stumps on the heels of his four dropped catches, India were suddenly down to 201/4 after 35 overs. Kedar Jadhav – his selection over the likes of Manish Pandey (in the squad) and Shubman Gill (not in the squad) at times defies logic – departed soon. So yet again, India needed Kohli’s genius to rescue themselves. Even after so many middle-order experiments, India are still heavily dependent on Rohit Sharma at the top followed by Kohli. Iyer is bedding in as a No. 4 but the rest of the middle-order pack are basically fair-weather players.

On Sunday, Rohit and KL Rahul scored half-centuries and added 121 runs for the first wicket. But once Rohit got out – he was looking set for another daddy hundred but Jason Holder made one move late – it was down to Kohli to ensure India didn’t suffer a home series defeat.

A Pollard-Pooran show

West Indies deserve credit. There’s no shame in losing to India. Throughout the series they gave a good account of themselves. Sunday was no different. Caribbean teams of the recent past vintage would have wilted from 144/4 in the 32nd over. Pollard’s West Indies showed steel followed by swagger and made things wonderfully entertaining for the fans. After 40 overs, the visitors were 197/4, going under five runs per over. Then the carnage began.

Kuldeep Yadav, fresh from his hat-trick in the last match, was taken to task. Pollard hit him over the straight boundary and Pooran cleared the long-off. Debutant Navdeep Saini, in for the injured Deepak Chahar, was went for runs in final spell. Saini impressed with his searing pace and toe-crushers. His second spell read, 3-0-10-2 during which one of his yorkers landed on Pollard’s big toe. The West Indies skipper looked to be in considerable pain.

Pooran, however, laid into the youngster at the death, taking three fours in an over. Given life twice by Pant, the middle-order batsman was displaying his hitting range. As for Pant, he had earlier given reprieves to Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase as well.

On flat pitches in Vizag and also here, the Indian fast bowlers, especially Mohammed Shami, used bouncers to good effect. But in the first ball of the 47th over, when Shami made one rear, Pollard just stood and swatted it over the deep mid-wicket boundary.

After accounting for two fours and a six in a Thakur over, Pooran eventually got out for 89 off 64 balls. Pollard remained unbeaten on 74 off 51 deliveries, with seven sixes. His partnership with Pooran yielded 135 runs for the fifth wicket in 98 balls. West Indies scored 118 in the last 10 overs.

Such an onslaught could have had a demoralising effect. But Rohit quickly wrested the psychological initiative. He flipped his wrists and hit a low full-toss from Sheldon Cottrell from outside the off stump to the mid-on boundary. One ball later, he walked into a good length delivery and placed it past cover for another four. Cottrell, West Indies’ bowler of the series, was taken care of very early into India’s run chase.

A six against Jason Holder was contemptuous. Rohit moved to the leg side and pulled a back-of-a-length delivery over the mid-wicket boundary. Around 38,000 fans who braved the Odisha Cricket Association’s mismanagement – some match tickets were issued without holograms for example and police naturally were denying entry – were subdued during the Pooran-Pollard partnership. Rohit helped them find their voice. The mobile phone flashlights were turned on.

With Rohit at the other end, Rahul’s grew into the game steadily. After his century in Vizag, he scored 77 today off 83 balls. He has utilised the opportunity to bat at the top but maybe, he hasn’t yet acquired Shikhar Dhawan’s ability to take the game away from the opponents after getting into the groove.

As for Rohit, adjudged the Man of the Series, his run-a-ball 63 took his series total to 258 at an average of 86. He and his captain were the reasons why at the end mobile flashlights in the stands shone bright in celebration.

