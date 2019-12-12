India vs West Indies: The Big Hits — KL Rahul does a Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli’s wrists of steel

India vs West Indies: KL Rahul and Virat Kohli put a big-hitting masterclass in Mumbai. India vs West Indies: KL Rahul and Virat Kohli put a big-hitting masterclass in Mumbai.

India clinched the T20I series after beating the West Indies in the series decider in Mumbai. In a blockbuster show of batsmanship, the top three of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli helped India post their third-highest total in T20 cricket.

In what can be best described as a big-hitting masterclass, the three batsmen combined for 16 sixes and 19 fours as the Windies attack buckled under pressure.

Rohit Sharma (71) and KL Rahul (91) set the innings in motion with a blistering start. While Rohit carted the bowlers at will, Rahul was slightly cautious at the start.

However, Rahul changed gears in the fourth over with an uppercut of Jason Holder which cleared the third man with ease. What was most impressive about this hit was he went hard at it but a bit late ensuring it had timing on it to send it over the rope.

Two overs later the next one was even better as he played cut Williams intentionally, almost similar to Virender Sehwag’s uppercut, leaving the commentators in awe. The highlight of this shot was how well Rahul bent his knees to get under the ball.

Here is the video by BCCI featuring KL Rahul’s faboulous shots-

India captain Virat Kohli added 70 not out off only 29 balls smacking a 21-ball half-century. His wristy flicks (which had a lot of bottom hands) for a boundary of Jason Holder and a towering six of Kesrick Williams were simply stunning to watch.

“I was in the zone and carried on (from the first two games),” Kohli would later go on to explain.

Here is Kohli’s hit-

The two teams will play a three-match ODI series next, with the first game in Chennai on Sunday.

