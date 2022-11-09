India, we have reached. Are you ready: Shoaib Akhtar after Pakistan book T20 World Cup final berth

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar congratulated the Pakistan team for winning the semifinal against New Zealand in his own inimitable style while also laying out a challenge to the Indian cricket team, who he hoped to see in the final. He also added that the ground of the final was the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the same venue where Pakistan defeated England to win the 1992 World Cup so history might just repeat itself.

“India, we have reached. Are you ready? It’s the MCG and the 1992 World Cup winning moment might be recreated again. I really want India to come to the final and play against Pakistan,” Akhtar said.

Talking about Pakistan’s victory, the pacer said in his YouTube channel, “Congratulations Pakistan. The prayers of the Pakistan fans came good because I did not think Pakistan team would even qualify. They lost to Zimbabwe and then I thought it was impossible for Netherlands to defeat South Africa. Thank you Pakistan. Due to you, I now believe that nothing can undo Pakistan now.”

“We have a habit of making a comeback. Cricket shows character and I think Pakistan has shown the character. They outclassed New Zealand,” he added.

Going into the technicalities of Wednesday’s match, he said, “Losing the toss was a blessing in disguise for Pakistan. The ball wasn’t coming to the bat and it was also difficult to manage the pace. New Zealand were trying for big hits but they were not coming off. In the evening, the ball was skidding through and not seaming so Pakistan could easily make a comeback in the match. It suited both Pakistan openers as the ball started coming to the bat and they came back to form. So bad decision and bad captaincy from a New Zealand perspective,” he said.