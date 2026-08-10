Kotak indicates change in India’s opinion on warm-up matches on tours

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak was all praise for how their three-day warm-up game in Colombo ahead of their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, even stating that it was more “productive” than what practising in the nets for four more days would’ve done. India beat SLC XI by six wickets, chasing down a 207-run target in the final session of the day three.

Notably, all of their bowlers put in nearly 18-20 overs, apart from Auqib Nabi who got to bowl just five. Apart from Nabi and Prasidh, all the available players also got a chance to bat as well. In fact the match was won by Mohammed Siraj hitting a hat-trick of sixes.