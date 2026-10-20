India vs Zimbabwe women Live Streaming 3rd T20I: When, where to watch IND-W vs ZIM-W match?

With the T20I series already in the pocket, India will look to get a clean sweep over Zimbabwe when they face each other in the third and final T20I at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Tuesday.

The Indian women’s team won the first T20I by four wickets, chasing down 115 in 15.4 overs. The second match was fairly one-sided, with the home team dominating the proceedings to secure a 9-wicket win after chasing 103 in just 8.4 overs.

India vs Zimbabwe Women 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info:

When will the India vs Zimbabwe women 3rd T20I match take place?

The third T20I match between India and Zimbabwe women will be played on Tuesday, October 20.