India vs Zimbabwe women Live Streaming 3rd T20I: When, where to watch IND-W vs ZIM-W match?

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
With the T20I series already in the pocket, India will look to get a clean sweep over Zimbabwe when they face each other in the third and final T20I at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Tuesday.
The Indian women’s team won the first T20I by four wickets, chasing down 115 in 15.4 overs. The second match was fairly one-sided, with the home team dominating the proceedings to secure a 9-wicket win after chasing 103 in just 8.4 overs.
India vs Zimbabwe Women 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info:
When will the India vs Zimbabwe women 3rd T20I match take place?
The third T20I match between India and Zimbabwe women will be played on Tuesday, October 20.
Where will the India vs Zimbabwe women 3rd T20I match take place?
The third T20I match between India and Zimbabwe women will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.
What time will the toss for the India vs Zimbabwe women’s 3rd T20I match take place?
The toss for the India vs Zimbabwe women’s 3rd T20I match will take place at 6:30 pm IST.
What time will the India vs Zimbabwe women’s 3rd T20I match begin?
The India vs Zimbabwe women’s 3rd T20I match will kick off at 7:00 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Zimbabwe women’s 3rd T20I match in India?
The live telecast of the India vs Zimbabwe women’s T20I series will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe women’s 3rd T20I match in India?
The live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe women’s T20I series will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
India vs Zimbabwe Women’s T20I Squads
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (w), Gunalan Kamalini, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Anushka Sharma, Jintimani Kalita, Niki Prasad, Prema Rawat.
Zimbabwe Women: Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Chiedza Dhururu (w), Nyasha Gwanzura, Josephine Nkomo (c), Modester Mupachikwa, Sharne Mayers, Loryn Phiri, Francisca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Nomvelo Sibanda, Olinder Chare, Michelle Mavunga, Tendai Makusha.