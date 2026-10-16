India vs Zimbabwe women 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, where to watch IND-W vs ZIM-W match?

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India women take on Zimbabwe women in the first T20I at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readOct 16, 2026 04:36 PM IST
Smriti Mandhana takes over the captaincy reins from Harmanpreet Kaur. (BCCI FOR CREIMAS)Smriti Mandhana is the new captain of Indian women's cricket team. (CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
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Friday marks a new chapter for the Indian women’s cricket team with Smriti Mandhana taking over the captaincy reins from Harmanpreet Kaur, leading the side for the first time as full-time skipper against Zimbabwe.

The first of the three-match T20I series will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

India vs Zimbabwe Women Live Streaming Info:

When will the India vs Zimbabwe women 1st T20I match take place?
The first T20I match between India and Zimbabwe women will be played on Friday, October 16.

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Where will the India vs Zimbabwe women 1st T20I match take place?
The first T20I match between India and Zimbabwe women will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

What time will the toss for the India vs Zimbabwe women’s 1st T20I match take place?
The toss for the India vs Zimbabwe women’s 1st T20I match will take place at 6:30 pm IST.

What time will the India vs Zimbabwe women’s 1st T20I match begin?
The India vs Zimbabwe women’s 1st T20I match will kick off at 7:00 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Zimbabwe women’s 1st T20I match in India?
The live telecast of the India vs Zimbabwe women’s T20I series will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

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Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe women’s 1st T20I match in India?
The live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe women’s T20I series will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

India vs Zimbabwe Women’s T20I Squads

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (w), Gunalan Kamalini, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Anushka Sharma, Jintimani Kalita, Niki Prasad, Prema Rawat.

Zimbabwe Women: Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Chiedza Dhururu (w), Nyasha Gwanzura, Josephine Nkomo (c), Modester Mupachikwa, Sharne Mayers, Loryn Phiri, Francisca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Nomvelo Sibanda, Olinder Chare, Michelle Mavunga, Tendai Makusha.

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