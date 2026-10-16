India vs Zimbabwe women 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, where to watch IND-W vs ZIM-W match?

Friday marks a new chapter for the Indian women’s cricket team with Smriti Mandhana taking over the captaincy reins from Harmanpreet Kaur, leading the side for the first time as full-time skipper against Zimbabwe.

The first of the three-match T20I series will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

India vs Zimbabwe Women Live Streaming Info:

When will the India vs Zimbabwe women 1st T20I match take place?

The first T20I match between India and Zimbabwe women will be played on Friday, October 16.

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Where will the India vs Zimbabwe women 1st T20I match take place?

The first T20I match between India and Zimbabwe women will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.