India vs Zimbabwe U19 World Cup ​Super 6 Match Live Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs ZIM U19, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Co. Match Telecast

India vs Zimbabwe U19 World Cup Super 6 livestreaming: IND take on ZIM in the Super Six match. (Credit: ICC)

IND vs ZIM U19 World Cup ​Super 6 Match Live Streaming: India will take on home team Zimbabwe in the first Super 6 match of the U-19 World Cup on Tuesday and will look to get this stage of the tournament off to a good start before their next Super 6 encounter with Pakistan on Sunday.

In the last match vs New Zealand, RS Ambrish and Henil Patel starred with 4 wickets and 3 scalps respectively as India skittled the kiwis out for just 135 runs. Chasing, captain Ayush Mhatre finally found form this tournament, hitting 53 while Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed 40 as India waltzed to a 7-wicket win.