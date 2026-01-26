India vs Zimbabwe U19 World Cup ​Super 6 Match Live Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs ZIM U19, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Co. Match Telecast

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
IND vs ZIM U19 World Cup Super 6 Match Live Streaming: India will take on home team Zimbabwe in the first Super 6 match of the U-19 World Cup on Tuesday and will look to get this stage of the tournament off to a good start before their next Super 6 encounter with Pakistan on Sunday.
In the last match vs New Zealand, RS Ambrish and Henil Patel starred with 4 wickets and 3 scalps respectively as India skittled the kiwis out for just 135 runs. Chasing, captain Ayush Mhatre finally found form this tournament, hitting 53 while Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed 40 as India waltzed to a 7-wicket win.
When and where will the India vs ZIM U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match take place?
The India vs ZIM U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match will be played at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo on January 27, 2026, Tuesday. The match will start at 01:00 PM IST.
When will the toss of India vs ZIM U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match take place?
The toss for the India vs ZIM U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match is scheduled to take place at 12:30 PM IST.
Where to watch India vs ZIM U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match live telecast and live stream in India?
The India vs ZIM U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match series will be livestreamed on the JioHotstar app and telecast on the Star Sports Network.
India: Ayush Mhatre (c), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi
Zimbabwe: Nathaniel Hlabangana, Kupakwashe Muradzi(w), Kian Blignaut, Dhruv Patel, Simbarashe Mudzengerere(c), Leeroy Chiwaula, Brandon Senzere, Michael Blignaut, Tatenda Chimugoro, Panashe Mazai, Shelton Mazvitorera, Takudzwa Makoni, Brandon Ndiweni, Webster Madhidhi, Benny Zuze
