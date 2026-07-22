India vs Zimbabwe T20I series 2026: Full schedule, squads, live streaming & head-to-head

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Following a string of poor results where India were whitewashed 2-0 by Ireland and 4-0 by England, Shreyas Iyer’s side will be eager to snap their losing streak and get back to winning ways when they face Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series. The first game will be played at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday.
Iyer, who took over the T20 captaincy from Suryakumar Yadav, has endured a difficult start to his tenure. His first two series as skipper ended in defeats in the form of a 2-0 loss to Ireland followed by a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of England, with one match in the five-game series being washed out.
Regular opener and Player of the Tournament at the 2026 T20 World Cup, Sanju Samson, has been rested for this series. In his absence, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to get a longer run in India colours. The hype surrounding the 15-year-old prodigy was immense when he made his national debut during the England series, but three low scores – 13, 14, and 15 – saw him dropped for the fifth and final match.
Sooryavanshi will be eager to prove his mettle at the senior level, while the focus will also return to the top two T20I batters in the world – Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Abhishek had a much better outing with the bat in the recent series, while Kishan seemed to have lost his touch in testing conditions.
The inexperienced bowling unit featuring Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, and Harsh Dubey will also face a stern test against a Zimbabwe side that could pose a threat in familiar home conditions.
Here’s all you need to know about the India vs Zimbabwe T20I series.
The India vs Zimbabwe T20I series will be available for live telecast on Unite8 Sports TV channels, whereas the live streaming of this series will be available on the FanCode app and website.
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|23 July, 2026
|Thursday
|1st T20I
|Harare Sports Club, Harare
|
4:30 PM IST
|25 July, 2026
|Saturday
|2nd T20I
|Harare Sports Club, Harare
|
4:30 PM IST
|26 July, 2026
|Sunday
|3rd T20I
|Harare Sports Club, Harare
|
4:30 PM IST
India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh.
Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (Captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Clive Madande (WK), Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.