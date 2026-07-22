India vs Zimbabwe T20I series 2026: Full schedule, squads, live streaming & head-to-head

Following a string of poor results where India were whitewashed 2-0 by Ireland and 4-0 by England, Shreyas Iyer’s side will be eager to snap their losing streak and get back to winning ways when they face Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series. The first game will be played at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

Iyer, who took over the T20 captaincy from Suryakumar Yadav, has endured a difficult start to his tenure. His first two series as skipper ended in defeats in the form of a 2-0 loss to Ireland followed by a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of England, with one match in the five-game series being washed out.