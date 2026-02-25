India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Playing XI Prediction, Records, and Other Details

India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav, right, Ishan Kishan, centre, during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Zimbabwe, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (PTI Photo)

IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 Match Date, Time: After a wake-up call of a defeat against South Africa in their first Super 8 clash at the ongoing T20 World Cup, co-hosts India find themselves with their back to the walls. India now need to win both their remaining games of the Super 8 against the inspired Zimbabwe on Thursday and the rampaging West Indies on Sunday.

The Zimbabwe game will allow the Men in Blue, still smarting from their defeat to South Africa to get back to winning ways and also figure out a few changes to their XI. Will vice captain Axar Patel be brought back into the XI after being dropped in favour of Washington Sundar? Will opener Abhishek Sharma be given another chance despite his repeated failures in the opener’s role? Will Rinku Singh, who is currently not with the team because of illness of his father, be back in time? We’ll find out all of that and more in a few hours time when the team’s take the ground at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Thursday.