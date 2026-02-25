India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Playing XI Prediction, Records, and Other Details

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 Match Date, Time: After a wake-up call of a defeat against South Africa in their first Super 8 clash at the ongoing T20 World Cup, co-hosts India find themselves with their back to the walls. India now need to win both their remaining games of the Super 8 against the inspired Zimbabwe on Thursday and the rampaging West Indies on Sunday.
The Zimbabwe game will allow the Men in Blue, still smarting from their defeat to South Africa to get back to winning ways and also figure out a few changes to their XI. Will vice captain Axar Patel be brought back into the XI after being dropped in favour of Washington Sundar? Will opener Abhishek Sharma be given another chance despite his repeated failures in the opener’s role? Will Rinku Singh, who is currently not with the team because of illness of his father, be back in time? We’ll find out all of that and more in a few hours time when the team’s take the ground at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Thursday.
India probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.
Zimbabwe probable XI: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.
IND vs ZIM Head-To-Head In T20Is
Played: 13
India won: 10 (win percentage of 76.92%)
Zimbabwe won: 3
No Result: 0
India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.
Zimbabwe Squad:
Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor
Pitch in Chennai
India’s must-win game against Zimbabwe is likely to be played on Pitch No. 5. Chepauk is expected to offer a wicket where the par score is likely to be in the 180–190 range. Being the centre wicket, it also reduces concerns over short boundaries for the spinners.
Where to watch India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match live?
Live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.
