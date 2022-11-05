scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND vs ZIM

IND vs ZIM Live Streaming Details, T20 World Cup 2022 Match 35th, Super 12 Group 2: India take on Zimbabwe in a crucial game.

India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42, Live Streaming Details.

India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42, Live Streaming Details: India take on Zimbabwe in match 42 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

India have won 3 out of 4 of their matches and are table toppers in Group 2 of Super 12 and a win will secure their spot in the semis.

The pitch is expected to offer a balance between bat and ball

The temperature is expected to hover around 23°C.

Here’s all you need to know about the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 12 match.

When and where is India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 12 match?
India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 12 match is on Sunday, November 6 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

What time is the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 12 match?
The India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 12 match will begin at 1:30 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 1:00 pm

Where can I watch India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 12 match on TV in India?
The India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 12 match on the internet in India?
The India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant

Zimbabwe Squad: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Clive Madande

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-11-2022 at 09:31:21 pm
Nov 05: Latest News