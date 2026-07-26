India vs Zimbabwe Playing 11, 3rd T20I: Will Prabhsimran Singh make his debut?

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Shreyas Iyer finally broke the jinx and sealed his first series win as T20I captain after India rolled over Zimbabwe by 90 runs in the second game at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday. A dominant display against the hosts saw the Men in Blue finish a few notches above their counterparts.
With the series already in the bag and a considerably vulnerable opponent, India could look to shuffle their XI for the third and final T20I, which is scheduled to be played in less than 24 hours after 2nd match on Sunday.
The growing list of injuries, however, remains a concern. A new name was added to that list after pacer Prince Yadav was forced to leave the field during the second game due to a hamstring pull. In his absence, Ashok Sharma – who made his India debut on this tour in the first game – could return to the XI to form a pace trio with Mayank Yadav and Yash Thakur. Thakur had replaced Ashok in the second game.
Another change India could consider is giving game time to wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh. The Punjab cricketer has had two good seasons in the IPL and has since become a regular for India A. The attacking right-hander could come in for the final T20I in place of either Ishan Kishan or Abhishek Sharma.
While Shivam Dube has operated as the fifth and sixth bowling option in the first two games, he and Rinku Singh are yet to get a proper hit with the bat. Harsh Dubey or Suryansh Shedge could also be looked at for the final game in place of either Rinku or Dube.
India’s Probable XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma (vc), Rinku Singh/Suryanash Shedge, Shivam Dube/Harsh Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav.
Zimbabwe’s Probable XI: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (w), Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi.
Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga, Blessing Muzarabani, Ben Curran, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Newman Nyamhuri.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.