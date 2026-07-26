India vs Zimbabwe Playing 11, 3rd T20I: Will Prabhsimran Singh make his debut?

Shreyas Iyer finally broke the jinx and sealed his first series win as T20I captain after India rolled over Zimbabwe by 90 runs in the second game at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday. A dominant display against the hosts saw the Men in Blue finish a few notches above their counterparts.

With the series already in the bag and a considerably vulnerable opponent, India could look to shuffle their XI for the third and final T20I, which is scheduled to be played in less than 24 hours after 2nd match on Sunday.

The growing list of injuries, however, remains a concern. A new name was added to that list after pacer Prince Yadav was forced to leave the field during the second game due to a hamstring pull. In his absence, Ashok Sharma – who made his India debut on this tour in the first game – could return to the XI to form a pace trio with Mayank Yadav and Yash Thakur. Thakur had replaced Ashok in the second game.