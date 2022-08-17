scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

All eyes on skipper KL Rahul as India get ready to steamroll Zimbabwe

For Zimbabwe, the aim would be to become the proverbial banana peel on which Rahul and his men can slip as a series win for 'Men in Blue' would hardly win them any accolades but a defeat would invite sharp criticism.

By: PTI |
August 17, 2022 3:56:43 pm
KL Rahul during net practice.Credit(BCCI/Twitter)

Skipper KL Rahul’s form and fitness will be observed keenly when India take on Zimbabwe in a three-match series, starting Thursday, in the 50-over format, which is fast losing popularity and struggling to retain its identity.

Supposed to be one of the most vital cogs in India’s T20 World Cup top-order, Rahul would like to make full use of the game time he gets as an opener during the three games against Regis Chakabva’s side. Rahul’s immediate task at hand after a two-month lay-off, during which he underwent a sports hernia surgery, is to keep his opening slot in T20 cricket and adapt to the team’s philosophy of going hell for leather from ball one.

It won’t just be about runs that skipper Rohit Sharma or coach Rahul Dravid would be looking at when they monitor Rahul’s performance in Zimbabwe.

Rather they would like to check out his approach and the manner in which he is scoring runs, something he would need to tweak before that first Asia Cup game against Pakistan on August 28.On the Harare Sports Club batting belters where Zimbabwe chased down Bangladesh’s 300 plus and 290-odd targets in successive games in the recently-concluded series, India’s batting line-up with Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson will certainly prove to be more than a handful for hosts.

And unlike Bangladesh, a bowling attack comprising Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav along with all-rounders Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel has more potency in any conditions against this Zimbabwe line-up.

For Zimbabwe, the aim would be to become the proverbial banana peel on which Rahul and his men can slip as a series win for ‘Men in Blue’ would hardly win them any accolades but a defeat would invite sharp criticism. The hosts therefore wouldn’t mind if the likes of Sikandar Raza, Chakabva, and Innocent Kaia repeat their batting performances from the Bangladesh encounters and show the world that the previous series win was not just a mere flash in the pan.

Objectives of the series

Gone are the days of Flower brothers (Andy and Grant), Heath Streaks (now tainted and suspended), Neil Johnsons, Murray Goodwins and Henry Olongas. It was a side that could take the Mickey out of the opposition on good days.Zimbabwe cricket, like the country itself has gone through turmoil over the past two decades and the quality has been severely impacted.

Someone like 36-year-old Raza, 34-year-old skipper Chakabva or 34-year-old Donald Tiripano are sincere performers but would never make any opposition feel threatened. India’s tours of Zimbabwe are normally a kind of gift from ‘big brother’ to help a ‘younger’ gain financial stability. The TV and digital rights revenue from three India games will cover Zimbabwe crickets more than half the costs for the year.

So this earns BCCI a goodwill gesture. On the cricketing part, this gives selectors a chance to look at bench strength and also jot down some of the names, who will figure in the larger picture for the 2023 50-over World Cup.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Right now, Indian cricket possesses a such quality that it can field three white ball teams in three different continents at the same time. This is one such glorified ‘A’ series as a lot of the members will be playing in the home A series against New Zealand and Australia later this year.

Chahar and Kuldeep

Two bowlers who would be looking to give it their all are Deepak Chahar, who is back in the mix after six months and Kuldeep Yadav, who is slowly getting his mojo back. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has consolidated his place in the T20 set-up but Chahar with his swing bowling in Powerplay overs and ability to hit big shots in the death overs will like to make an impression. He is already in the standby list for the Asia Cup.

Another player, who would fancy a debut would be Maharashtra man Rahul Tripathi, a consistent IPL performer and may be someone who VVS Laxman could use in the middle-order at times at the expense of Shardul Thakur.In all, a 3-0 clean sweep is the order of the day and any diversion would be considered a below-par effort.

Squads:

India: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...
Advertisement

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (captain), Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans , Luke Jongwe , Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano , Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga , Richard Ngarava , Victor Nyauchi , Sikandar Raza , Milton Shumba , Donald Tiripano.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 03:56:43 pm

Most Popular

1

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'

2

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

4

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

5

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

Featured Stories

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Explained: Why Kenya's election results are controversial, and what could...
Explained: Why Kenya's election results are controversial, and what could...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
HashtagPolitics | BJP launches 'Desh ki Badli Soch' campaign to laud Modi...
HashtagPolitics | BJP launches 'Desh ki Badli Soch' campaign to laud Modi...
Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Don't mislead public: HC to Ramdev over Coronil claims

Don't mislead public: HC to Ramdev over Coronil claims

New Bihar law minister Kartikeya Singh faces arrest in kidnapping case

New Bihar law minister Kartikeya Singh faces arrest in kidnapping case

ED to name Jacqueline as accused in money laundering case

ED to name Jacqueline as accused in money laundering case

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Premium
Man Utd is pocket change, Musk can buy all of the Top-50 most valuable sports teams

Man Utd is pocket change, Musk can buy all of the Top-50 most valuable sports teams

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Durand Cup 2022
In pics | Durand Cup: Mohammedan SC beat FC Goa in opener
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 17: Latest News