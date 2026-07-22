India’s next pace generation gets its audition in Zimbabwe

When India announced their squad for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, the biggest talking point wasn’t who had been rested. Arshdeep Singh was given a breather with the upcoming series starting a few days after a long Ireland and England tour, while Jasprit Bumrah’s workload is increasingly being managed, with the selectors likely to use him selectively in T20Is while prioritising ODIs.

Instead, the spotlight fell on a pace attack that offered a glimpse into India’s future.

Mayank Yadav made a comeback to the national setup after a gap of almost two years, while Ashok Sharma and Yash Thakur earned their maiden call-ups. Collectively, the trio represented the next layer of India’s fast-bowling reserves, one that the selectors and team management will hope can eventually ease the burden on Bumrah and Arshdeep. That makes the Zimbabwe series more than a routine tour: India’s first real chance to assess whether the next generation of pacers are ready to bridge the gap from domestic cricket and the IPL to international cricket.

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The need for depth has become evident over the last year. Bumrah remains India’s undisputed bowling leader across formats, but his workload has to be managed carefully. Arshdeep has played almost non-stop T20 cricket since establishing himself as India’s premier left-arm seamer in the format. Also, recurring fitness issues with others like Harshit Rana raise questions about the durability of India’s fast bowlers.

The most intriguing name is Mayank Yadav. Few bowlers in world cricket can match his raw pace when fully fit. When he first burst onto the scene in IPL 2024, he consistently crossed the 150 kph mark, forcing batsmen onto the back foot. But his biggest challenge was never speed. It was fitness.

Repeated injury setbacks have pegged back his progress as a bowler. His IPL 2026 campaign, in particular, did little to answer lingering questions as he went wicketless after returning from another layoff. India know what Mayank’s pace can offer. What they need to find out is if he can string together matches and series consistently enough to become a dependable international bowler.

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Ashok Sharma comes in with a different reputation. The Rajasthan quick announced himself in IPL 2026 by bowling the fastest delivery of the season at 154.2 kph. Yet his Gujarat Titans teammate Jason Holder believed it is Ashok’s skill, rather than just his pace, that sets him apart, pointing to his ability to execute yorkers and slower balls. The India call-up now offers Ashok an opportunity to prove those skills can translate to international cricket.

Plenty of fast bowlers have touched 150 kph. Very few have sustained success without developing secondary skills such as yorkers, slower balls, changes of length and game awareness.

Yash Thakur provides an interesting contrast. Unlike the other two, he has been picked on sustained domestic performances and not just speedometer readings. His 18 wickets in seven matches in last season’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy indicate potential, and he has been rewarded with an India call-up.

Captain Shreyas Iyer, speaking at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, had a simple message for the new-look attack.

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“I don’t think they should fear failure. Because when you have such thoughts in the back of your mind, then you play to save yourself. When you don’t have the thought of fear of failure, then you can get the best out of yourself,” Iyer said.

Together, the three bowlers point to a shift in how India is building its pace attack: less about stockpiling fast bowlers, more about assembling one with clearly defined roles. One may offer genuine express pace, another may excel with the new ball, while a third could become the preferred option at the death. The Zimbabwe series offers the management an opportunity to identify those roles in top-level cricket.

India have begun another T20 cycle, with enough time before the next global tournament to experiment without the pressure of immediate results. Bilateral series such as this have historically served as auditions for fringe players, but they have rarely carried as much importance for India’s pace reserves as this one.

Zimbabwe may not possess the batting depth of England or Australia, but that’s not the point. For Mayank, Ashok and Yash, the coming week is a chance to show they belong at this level. For India, it is an opportunity to determine whether the country’s next pace wave is ready to support, and eventually succeed, the bowlers who have carried the attack over the last few years.