India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 1st T20I: Toss now; Iyer eyes maiden win as captain; IND vs ZIM in Harare

India take on Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday, desperate to snap a dismal run of white-ball results. Shreyas Iyer’s side, which was whitewashed 2-0 by Ireland and 4-0 by England in his first two series as captain, will be eager to get back to winning ways.

India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Live Scorecard: Follow Here

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Regular opener Sanju Samson has been rested for this series, paving the way for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to get a longer run in India colours. The 15-year-old prodigy made his debut during the England series but managed scores of 13, 14, and 15 before being dropped for the final match. He will be keen to prove his mettle alongside top-order mainstays Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, the latter of whom has struggled for form in testing conditions.

India vs Zimbabwe T20I series 2026: All You Need To Know

The inexperienced bowling unit – featuring Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, and Harsh Dubey – faces a stern challenge against a Zimbabwe side that could prove dangerous in familiar home conditions. Iyer, who took over the T20 captaincy from Suryakumar Yadav, will hope his young side can arrest the slide and begin the series on a positive note.

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Live Updates Jul 23, 2026 03:54 PM IST India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 1st T20I: Live Streaming Details When and where to watch the India vs Zimbabwe T20I series? The India vs Zimbabwe T20I series will be available for live telecast on Unite8 Sports TV channels, whereas the live streaming of this series will be available on the FanCode app and website. Jul 23, 2026 03:52 PM IST India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 1st T20I: Predicted Playing XIs India’s Probable XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Harsh Dubey, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi. Zimbabwe’s Probable XI: Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani (w)/Tafadzwa Tsiga, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Milton Shumba, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani. Jul 23, 2026 03:47 PM IST India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 1st T20I: IND vs ZIM head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 14 India won: 11 Zimbabwe won: 3 Tie: 0 No Result: 0 Jul 23, 2026 03:40 PM IST India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 1st T20I: Full Squads India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh. Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (Captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Clive Madande (WK), Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba. Jul 23, 2026 03:40 PM IST India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 1st T20I: Hola! Hello and welcome back to our cricket live coverage as Shreyas Iyer chases his first win as captain of the Indian T20I side. The Men in Blue take on Zimbabwe in the first T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday, looking to snap the losing streak that saw them get thrashed by Ireland and England. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from the game.