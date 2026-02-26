India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: IND in need of big win in 2nd home match vs ZIM in Chennai

IND vs ZIM Live Cricket Score: India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026.

IND vs ZIM Live Score, India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: India face Zimbabwe at home for the first time ever in T20I cricket and for the first time since March 2002. There is a lot riding for India on this match though. While Zimbabwe are the clear underdogs, they would know that they have probably the best set of circumstances they could possibly have to beat India in this tournament if they ever came across the star-studded host side.

India’s heavy defeat to South Africa in their first match of the Super Eights has left with a net run rate of -3.800 going into this match. It means that not only do they have to win both their remaining matches against Zimbabwe today and the West Indies on Sunday, at least ojne of those wins have to be a big one.

Story continues below this ad With the West Indies playing as well as they have thus far in this tournament, Zimbabwe seems like the best possible team to collect that big win against but the latter themselves reached this stage because they managed to beat the mighty Australia to the top spot in their group. Live Updates Feb 26, 2026 03:12 PM IST India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on Zimbabwe in a do-or-die Super 8 clash on Thursday. It is a must-win game for India. We have already seen one of the hosts out of the tournament yesterday, and India will be under pressure today something which iteration has not dealt with before will be very intresting to see how they react under pressure do stay with us to get all the live updates. Sanju Samson return on the cards as India hit panic button to address top-order woes For a team that was supposed to sleepwalk to the T20 World Cup crown, Thursday will be D-Day. India were not supposed to be in this spot of bother. No signs, in the 18 months leading up to the tournament, suggested otherwise. With a power-packed batting line-up that was oozing confidence and a T20 baby, Abhishek Sharma, the face of it, they were supposed to power their way through to the final and make history by becoming the first team to defend the World T20 title. READ MORE.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd