India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 3rd T20I: Can IND complete 3-0 whitewash over ZIM? Toss coming up

Follow India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I live updates from Harare. (CREAIMS FOR BCCI)
India will look to complete a 3-0 clean sweep when they take on Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday. After two dominant performances, Shreyas Iyer’s men have already sealed the series and will now aim to end the tour on a high
The second T20I was a statement win for the new captain, marking his first series victory after disappointing whitewashes against Ireland and England. Ishan Kishan (81 off 44) and Tilak Varma (60* off 29) powered India to 219/5 before the bowlers bundled out Zimbabwe for 129.
With the series secured, India are expected to ring in changes. Pacer Prince Yadav suffered a hamstring injury in the second game and is set to miss out, with Ashok Sharma likely to replace him. Prabhsimran Singh could also make his T20I debut. Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza, will be desperate to avoid a home whitewash. The match starts at 4:30 PM IST.
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Live Updates
Jul 26, 2026 03:28 PM IST
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 3rd T20I: Welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match taking place at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer-led India can complete a clean sweep over Sikandar Raza's men by winning the final match. Earlier, the Men in Blue rolled over Zimbabawe in the opening two game, winning it by 7 wickets and 90 runs.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from the match.
String of poor returns sparks questions on how long Abhishek’s ‘longer rope’ is
Abhishek Sharma’s dismissal in India’s second T20I against Zimbabwe on Saturday was, paradoxically, both an anomaly and entirely familiar.
An anomaly because of how it unfolded. Sharma – the world’s No. 1-ranked T20I batter not too long ago – meekly pushed a Blessing Muzarabani delivery straight to Ryan Burl at backward point. Stripped of context, it could easily have passed for a routine fielding drill. This manner of departure – on a whimper, and not aplomb – is not in synchronisation with the southpaw’s batting style. But while it seems like an exception in isolation, it was the 10th time in his last 17 T20Is that Sharma had fallen for 10 or fewer, raising fresh questions about how long the ‘longer rope’ the team management has given him is. (READ MORE)