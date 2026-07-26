India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 3rd T20I: Can IND complete 3-0 whitewash over ZIM? Toss coming up

India will look to complete a 3-0 clean sweep when they take on Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday. After two dominant performances, Shreyas Iyer’s men have already sealed the series and will now aim to end the tour on a high

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Live Scorecard: Follow Here

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The second T20I was a statement win for the new captain, marking his first series victory after disappointing whitewashes against Ireland and England. Ishan Kishan (81 off 44) and Tilak Varma (60* off 29) powered India to 219/5 before the bowlers bundled out Zimbabwe for 129.

India vs Zimbabwe T20I series 2026: All You Need To Know

With the series secured, India are expected to ring in changes. Pacer Prince Yadav suffered a hamstring injury in the second game and is set to miss out, with Ashok Sharma likely to replace him. Prabhsimran Singh could also make his T20I debut. Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza, will be desperate to avoid a home whitewash. The match starts at 4:30 PM IST.

Scroll down follow live updates of India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I from Harare

Live Updates Jul 26, 2026 03:28 PM IST India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 3rd T20I: Welcome! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match taking place at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer-led India can complete a clean sweep over Sikandar Raza's men by winning the final match. Earlier, the Men in Blue rolled over Zimbabawe in the opening two game, winning it by 7 wickets and 90 runs. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from the match.