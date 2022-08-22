IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

India vs Zimbabwe (IND v ZIM), 3rd ODI Match Live Streaming: A fancied Indian team is a shoo-in to complete a 3-0 ODI series sweep against a Zimbabwe side that has been struggling to put up even a semblance of a fight.

Having done exceedingly well to not just turn up but trump their hapless opponents on all fronts in the preceding two matches, India will enter the third and final ODI knowing well that the script is unlikely to change at the Harare Sports Complex on Monday. This will translate to the visiting team getting yet another opportunity to carry out experimentation keeping the bigger picture in mind, i.e, next year’s ICC World Cup. India vs Zimbabwe (IND vs ZIM) 3rd ODI Live Streaming details:

When will India vs Zimbabwe (IND vs ZIM) 3rd ODI be played?

The India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI will be played on Monday, August 22.

Where will India vs Zimbabwe (IND vs ZIM) 3rd ODI be played?

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI will be played at Harare Sports Club, in Harare.

What time will India vs Zimbabwe (IND vs ZIM) 3rd ODI start?

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI will start at 12:45 PM IST. The toss will take place at 12:15 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Zimbabwe (IND vs ZIM) 3rd ODI?

The India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI will be broadcast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe (IND vs ZIM) 3rd ODI?

The live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI will be available on Sony Liv.

Squads:

India: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (captain), Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans , Luke Jongwe , Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano , Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga , Richard Ngarava , Victor Nyauchi , Sikandar Raza , Milton Shumba , Donald Tiripano.