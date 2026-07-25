India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I Playing XI: Squads, predicted 11 of IND vs ZIM match today

India take on Zimbabwe in the second T20I in Harare. (AP)

With an opportunity to seal the three-match T20I series, India will take on Zimbabwe in the second game at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, after starting their campaign with a convincing seven-wicket win in the first T20I.

Shreyas Iyer’s men will be confident of another dominant display after a one-sided victory on Thursday. On a challenging surface for batters, Indian pacers dominated the proceedings to restrict the hosts to a below-par total.

Making his international comeback after more than two years, Mayank Yadav was impressive. His fiery hard-length deliveries proved unplayable for the Zimbabwe batters, as he combined with Prince Yadav to reduce the hosts to 32 for 4 and later 64 for 5. Tadiwanashe Marumani and Wessly Madhevere then played handy knocks to push the total to a respectable score.