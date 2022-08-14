India vs Zimbabwe 2022 Squads, Schedule, Venues, Dates, Time, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

India Tour of Zimbabwe 2022 Schedule, Squads, Venues, Dates, Time, Live Telecast, and Live Streaming Details. India is set to tour Zimbabwe next month for an ODI series. India tour of Zimbabwe 2022 will consist of only an ODI series. During the series, three ODI games will be played between India and Zimbabwe.

The IND vs ZIM 1st ODI will take place on August 18. The 2nd ODI will be played on August 20 while the 3rd ODI will be played on August 22. The venue of all the ODI games is Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe.

India Squad for Zimbabwe ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

Zimbabwe squad for ODIs: Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (captain), Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans , Luke Jongwe , Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano , Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga , Richard Ngarava , Victor Nyauchi , Sikandar Raza , Milton Shumba , Donald Tiripano.

India vs Zimbabwe Live Telecast

India vs Zimbabwe will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.

India vs Zimbabwe live streaming will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.

In Zimbabwe, SuperSport TV will telecast the live action of the IND vs ZIM ODI series.

Advertisement

India vs Zimbabwe Schedule