India vs Windies 1st ODI Live Cricket Streaming, IND vs WI Live Score: When and where to watch IND vs WI 1st ODI

IND vs WI Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After Asia Cup success, India will return to the limited-overs format as they host West Indies in the 5-ODI match series. India triumphed easily against the opposition in the longest format and will hope to do the same in white-ball cricket. The first ODI, in Guwahati, might also pave way for Rishabh Pant to make his ODI debut as India will be eager to fix their middle order woes ahead of the Tour Down Under. West Indies will hope the return of experienced Marlon Samuels and Kemar Roach provide them the inspiration to tackle the Men in Blue in away conditions.

When is India vs West Indies 1st ODI?

India vs West Indies 1st ODI will take place on Sunday, October 21, 2018.

Where is India vs West Indies 1st ODI?

India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

What time does India vs West Indies 1st ODI begin?

India vs West Indies 1st ODI match begins at 2:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:30 PM IST. The Live coverage on the broadcasting channel will begin at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies 1st ODI?

India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi. It will be available on the channel’s HD platforms also. They are the official broadcasters of the series.

How do I watch online Live streaming of India vs West Indies 1st ODI?

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch Live scores, Live updates and Live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India vs West Indies 1st ODI?

West Indies squad: Jason Holder(c), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Fabian Allen, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Oshane Thomas, Obed McCoy, Kieran Powell

India squad: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed, Lokesh Rahul, Umesh Yadav

