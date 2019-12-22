Ind vs WI: To counter dew, India use wet balls at practice

Navdeep Saini has been drafted in as Deepak Chahar’s replacement. (PTI) Navdeep Saini has been drafted in as Deepak Chahar’s replacement. (PTI)

Dew could play havoc in the ODI series decider at Cuttack on Sunday. To counter the challenge, for the first time in the series, India’s net session at Barabati Stadium on Saturday had wet-ball catching practice.

According to a Barabati ground-staff, dew is making its presence felt after sundown. “We are experiencing heavy dew from 6pm. The way it’s happening, dew could be a factor for one full innings. We are spraying chemicals as an antidote but if the sky remains clear, dew would be heavy,” he told The Sunday Express.

So batting second might offer a distinct advantage, when the ball would be slippery. India have dropped far too many catches in the ongoing limited-overs series, so much so that even after the resounding 107-run win at Vizag, Virat Kohli had said: “We need to field better, we can’t afford to drop catches like we have.”

Evening dew will present a stiffer challenge to the fielders at Barabati. Little wonder then that India’s fielding coach R Sridhar soaked the cricket ball in water on Saturday and conducted the catching drills. And Shreyas Iyer described it as good preparation. “The dew factor plays a massive role. And we have played here before as well. Against Sri Lanka and in the evening, there was dew in the outfield, it’s really too much and we also practiced today. So the fielding coach literally made it (ball) wet and we were taking catches. So we are actually prepared and you know, whatever the circumstances would be, we are ready for it.”

According to a team source, this wet-ball catching practice was conducted for the first time during the ongoing series. At Chennai and Vizag it wasn’t required because “there wasn’t much dew”.

