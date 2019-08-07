Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni’s record, hits highest score by Indian wicketkeeper in T20Is

Virat Kohli-led Team India delivered a clinical performance Tuesday to demolish West Indies 3-0 in the T20I series with a seven-wicket win in the final T20I at Providence Stadium in Guyana. After restricting West Indies for 146 for 6 in the first innings, India chased down with five balls to spare despite losing the openers in the powerplay overs.

Here is a list of records broken in the third T20I:

# Rishabh Pant got two records to his name with his unbeaten knock of 65. Pant became the first Indian batsman to register two T20I half-centuries before turning 22. The wicketkeeper-batsman’s 42-ball 65 is also the highest by an Indian wicketkeeper in T20I cricket. The previous highest was 56 scored by MS Dhoni against England in 2017 at Bengaluru.

# Deepak Chahar‘s bowling spell in the third T20I was the second-most economical bowling (1.33 runs per over) in T20Is in which a bowler had bowled a minimum three overs. Chahar gave just four runs in three overs, and took three wickets. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler received the Player of the match award for his performance with the new ball. Bhuvneshwar Kumar holds the record of most economical spell (1 run per over) in T20Is for India. Bhuvneshwar gave just three runs in three overs against West Indies in 2014.

# India surpassed Pakistan to register the most consecutive wins against West Indies in T20Is. Pakistan held the previous record having beaten the Caribbean side in five consecutive T20Is.

# West Indies have now lost 57 T20Is, the highest by any team and are now tied with Bangladesh. This excludes tied games, which were decided by super over or a bowl out.