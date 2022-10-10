India vs Western Australia XI warm-up: Suryakumar Yadav 52 from 35 balls, Hardik Pandya hit with bat but doesn’t bowl

India defeated Western Australia by 13 runs in their first warm-up match in Perth on Monday. Suryakumar Yadav and Arshdeep Singh were the star performers for India.

Here’s a quick form-check after game:

Rohit Sharma (3 runs)

Rohit Sharma struggled against left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff and managed only three runs.

Rishabh Pant (9 off 17 balls)

With KL Rahul and Virat Kohli rested, Rishabh Pant was promoted as an opener. He struggled in the testing condition during his sluggish 17-ball 9 knock.

Deepak Hooda (22)

Promoted to No 3, Deepak Hooda scored a brisk 22. The right-handed batter has missed the South Africa T20I series due to a back injury.

Suryakumar Yadav (52)

Suryakumar Yadav again showed why India would be heavily dependent on his form in the upcoming T20 World Cup. He continues his red-hot form with a fine half-century. He scored 52 off 35 balls, with the help of three boundaries and three sixes.

Hardik Pandya (27)

Although he didn’t bowl, it was his quickfire 27 that helped India rebuild after the slow start. Pandya even took an excellent catch on a no ball.

Dinesh Karthik (19 not out)

India’s designated finisher was not at his best, but he remained unbeaten on 19 and his lusty strokes helped India to reach a respectable total.

Arshdeep Singh (3 wickets)

Arshdeep bagged two wickets in his first over, which broke the back of Western Australia. He then came back to dismiss the dangerous-looking Sam Fanning (58).

Harshal Patel (1 wicket)

Another unforgettable outing for the Indian seamer. He conceded 18 runs in the last over.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2 wickets)

The senior India bowler set the tone for by removing D’arcy Shot in the first over. He bagged two wickets.

Axar Patel (0 wickets)

The all-rounder hit a massive six while batting but went for runs with the ball.

Yuzvendra Chahal (2 wickets)

The wrist-spinner bagged two wickets and had an impressive outing.

The second warm-up match will be played on Wednesday.

Brief Scores

India: 158 for 6 (Suryakumar Yadav 52, Hardik Pandya 27, Deepak Hooda 22)

WA XI: 145 for 8 (Sam Fanning 58, Arshdeep Singh 3/6, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/15, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/26)