Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
India vs Western Australia XI 2nd Warm Up match Live Updates: Arshdeep picks an early wicket in powerplay

India vs Western Australia XI 2nd Warm Up match Live Updates: here are all the updates from Perth

By: Sports Desk
Updated: October 13, 2022 11:21:37 am
India vs Western Australia XI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: T20 World Cup Practice match

India vs Western Australia XI 2nd Warm Up match Live: Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma locking horns with Western Australia XI in the second warm-up game in Perth. India have opted to bowl first and Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav are not in India’s playing XI for the game.

Suryakumar Yadav continued his sensational form as he guided the Men in Blue to relish a fine outing against Western Australia Cricket Association XI in the first warm up match.

Follow Live Updates here:

Live Blog
11:21 (IST)13 Oct 2022
India vs Western Australia XI 2nd Warm Up: Four different bowlers in first four overs!

Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Hardik Pandya. Arshdeep Singh. And now, Deepak Hooda. India have gone in with four different bowlers in the first four overs at WACA. 31/1 after four overs.

11:15 (IST)13 Oct 2022
India vs Western Australia XI 2nd Warm Up: First wicket!

Josh Phillippe gone for eight!

Caught at fine leg off Arshdeep Singh, WA XI, 23/1 after three overs.

11:09 (IST)13 Oct 2022
India vs Western Australia XI 2nd Warm Up: Here we go!

D’Arcy Short and Josh Phillippe start the proceedings with the bat for Western Australia XI. Bhuvneshwar with the new ball. Kohli, who hasn't been named among the batters today, standing at the first slip. 6/0 after the first over.

11:03 (IST)13 Oct 2022
India vs Western Australia XI 2nd Warm Up: Lance Morris!

Western Australia is set to unleash their fastest bowler Lance Morris against India. In the recent months, he has been bagging not just wickets but has been knocking out batsmen's toes and heads. A fierce bouncer on the helmet had put James Pattinson on the ground recently. He is believed to be pretty nippy. 

11:01 (IST)13 Oct 2022
India opt to bowl first

Indian team, playing their second warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup, have opted to bowl first at Perth. Virat Kohli and Surya Kumar Yadav are missing out from India's playing XI

10:50 (IST)13 Oct 2022
Virat Kohli misses the match

Hello and welcome to our live blog on India vs Western Australia XI 2nd Warm up game at Perth. Virat Kohli is not playing, but was doing some laps around the WACA before the match

 

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 10:47:38 am
