India vs Western Australia XI 2nd Warm Up match Live Updates: Arshdeep picks an early wicket in powerplay

India vs Western Australia XI 2nd Warm Up match Live: Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma locking horns with Western Australia XI in the second warm-up game in Perth. India have opted to bowl first and Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav are not in India’s playing XI for the game.
Suryakumar Yadav continued his sensational form as he guided the Men in Blue to relish a fine outing against Western Australia Cricket Association XI in the first warm up match.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Hardik Pandya. Arshdeep Singh. And now, Deepak Hooda. India have gone in with four different bowlers in the first four overs at WACA. 31/1 after four overs.
Josh Phillippe gone for eight!
Caught at fine leg off Arshdeep Singh, WA XI, 23/1 after three overs.
D’Arcy Short and Josh Phillippe start the proceedings with the bat for Western Australia XI. Bhuvneshwar with the new ball. Kohli, who hasn't been named among the batters today, standing at the first slip. 6/0 after the first over.
Western Australia is set to unleash their fastest bowler Lance Morris against India. In the recent months, he has been bagging not just wickets but has been knocking out batsmen's toes and heads. A fierce bouncer on the helmet had put James Pattinson on the ground recently. He is believed to be pretty nippy.
Hello and welcome to our live blog on India vs Western Australia XI 2nd Warm up game at Perth. Virat Kohli is not playing, but was doing some laps around the WACA before the match