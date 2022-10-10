India vs Western Australia XI Live Score, T20 World Cup practice match: India 64/3

Suryakumar Yadav during India's first training session in Perth. (Screengrab)There is no doubt that Suryakumar Yadav is India’s most bankable T20 match-winner. There is also no more reassuring sight than Suryakumar Yadav striding out to bat in a T20 game. In the upcoming T20 World Cup, India’s chances to win would be riding on his performance. Team India had hit the ground running in Perth and has started their final preparations ahead of the world tournament. (Read More)