Monday, Oct 10, 2022
India vs Western Australia XI Live Score, T20 World Cup practice match: India 64/3

IND vs WA XI, T20 World Cup Practice Match Live Score Online Today, Match Updates: India vs Western Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: October 10, 2022 11:47:19 am
India vs Western Australia XI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: T20 World Cup Practice match

India vs Western Australia XI Live Cricket Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India’s first practice match against Western Australia XI at WACA. India have won the toss, and they opted to bat.

Follow IND vs WA XI Live Score and Updates below

Live Blog

India vs Western Australia XI Live Score and Updates: Follow IND vs WA XI live action from Perth

11:47 (IST)10 Oct 2022
IND vs WA XI Live: India - 64/3

At the end of nine overs, India are 64 for 3. Suryakumar Yadav is batting on 16, while Hardik Pandya is on 10.  (IND: 64/3) 

11:40 (IST)10 Oct 2022
IND vs WA XI Live

Hardik Pandya joins Suryakumar Yadav in the middle. (IND: 59/3)

11:36 (IST)10 Oct 2022
IND vs WA XI: Wicket!

Andrew Tye removes Rishabh Pant. Pant scored 9 off 17 balls. (IND: 45/3)

11:34 (IST)10 Oct 2022
IND vs WA XI: Deepak Hooda scores 22!

Jason Behrendorff also removed Deepak Hooda for 22. 

11:34 (IST)10 Oct 2022
IND vs WA XI: End of the powerplay!

India are 39 for 2 at the end of the powerplay. Rishabh Pant opened with Rohit Sharma. The Indian captain managed only  3 runs before he was dismissed by the left-arm medium pacer Jason Behrendorff.

11:28 (IST)10 Oct 2022
IND vs WA XI: Playing XIs

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

WA XI: D’Arcy Short, Nick Hobson, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Sam Fanning, Hamish McKenzie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Matthew Ilelly, Jason Behrendorff

11:28 (IST)10 Oct 2022
IND vs WA XI Live: India win toss!

India have won the toss and they are batting first in the practice match against Western Australia XI. 

Suryakumar Yadav during India's first training session in Perth. (Screengrab)There is no doubt that Suryakumar Yadav is India’s most bankable T20 match-winner. There is also no more reassuring sight than Suryakumar Yadav striding out to bat in a T20 game. In the upcoming T20 World Cup, India’s chances to win would be riding on his performance. Team India had hit the ground running in Perth and has started their final preparations ahead of the world tournament. (Read More)

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 11:24:35 am
