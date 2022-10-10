India vs Western Australia XI Live Score, T20 World Cup practice match: India 64/3

India vs Western Australia XI Live Cricket Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India’s first practice match against Western Australia XI at WACA. India have won the toss, and they opted to bat.
Live Blog
At the end of nine overs, India are 64 for 3. Suryakumar Yadav is batting on 16, while Hardik Pandya is on 10. (IND: 64/3)
Hardik Pandya joins Suryakumar Yadav in the middle. (IND: 59/3)
Andrew Tye removes Rishabh Pant. Pant scored 9 off 17 balls. (IND: 45/3)
Jason Behrendorff also removed Deepak Hooda for 22.
India are 39 for 2 at the end of the powerplay. Rishabh Pant opened with Rohit Sharma. The Indian captain managed only 3 runs before he was dismissed by the left-arm medium pacer Jason Behrendorff.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
WA XI: D’Arcy Short, Nick Hobson, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Sam Fanning, Hamish McKenzie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Matthew Ilelly, Jason Behrendorff
India have won the toss and they are batting first in the practice match against Western Australia XI.