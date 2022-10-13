India vs Western Australia 2nd Warm Up match: Skipper KL Rahul hits 74 off 55 balls, Rohit doesn’t bat and Ashwin scalps 3-32

India lost to Western Australia XI in the second warm-up game by 36 runs. The match was important for the Indian team to get accustomed to the Australian playing conditions ahead of the T20 World Cup. India had won the first warm-up game by 13 runs.

Here’s a quick form-check after game:

K.L Rahul- 74(55)

The right-handed opener started circumspectly but accelerated as the innings went on. He changed the gears when the left-arm-wrist spinner Hamish McKenzie came into the attack. However, due to the lack of support from the others, his heroics went in vain.

Rishabh Pant-9(11)

The left-hander had another poor outing. Despite getting picked continuously at every possible opportunity the wicket-keeper batter couldn’t capitalise. He fell in the 5th over to left-arm seamer Jason Behrendorff.

Deepak Hooda-6(9)

Hooda’s innings never got going. The right-hander perished to the pace of Lance Morris. Hooda bowled 2 overs and conceded 22 runs.

Hardik Pandya- 17(9)

By the team Hardik came into the middle India was playing catch-up with the run rate. The star Indian allrounder started quickly and on his attempt to take the spinner down he perished before at the halfway mark. He bowled two overs and conceded 17 runs.

Axar Patel- 2(7)

The left-hander was promoted to show his batting abilities. However, he too perished for the quick pace of Morris.

Dinesh Karthik-10(14)

The finisher was sent early in the 12th over as the game needed finishing from that point onwards. The batter fell to Josh Phillipe who was introduced in 16 over for the first time.

Harshal Patel-2 (10)

Harshal was the victim of the brilliant spell by AJ Tye. In the 18th over of the innings, Harshal faced five dot balls after Rahul took a single of the first ball. He was picked by eventually Mathew Kelly on the penultimate ball of the innings.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar-0 wicket

By the time he came into the middle the game was done and dusted. He got out on the last ball without troubling the scoreboard. While bowling he bowled two overs and gave away 15 runs with no wicket.

Brief Scores:

Western Australia 168/8 (Short 52, Hobson 64; Ashwin 3-32 ) in 20 overs beat India 132/8 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 74, Hardik Pandya 17; Morris 2-23)