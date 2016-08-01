India vs West Indies: Yet again, West Indies left chasing shadows

KL Rahul scored his third hundred in Test cricket on Sunday. (Source: AP) KL Rahul scored his third hundred in Test cricket on Sunday. (Source: AP)

It took 63 balls in the first session of the second morning for the first boundary of the day, when KL Rahul dismissively swept part-time offie Roston Chase. The stroke was boisterously greeted by the 50-odd Indian supporters, who had encamped in the stands close to Courtney Walsh end and who perceptibly out-sized their West Indies’ counterparts. The stroke—the ugliest off all his boundaries hitherto—broke the suffocating sluggishness of the morning, where the pervading theme was attrition. The 62 balls that preceded the boundary had eked out only 15 runs.

It was the longest boundary-less phase of the match. But it was not entirely bland cricket, it wasn’t exciting either. It was like both parties were looking out for who will blink first, patiently sensing and dissecting every plan and strategy. It was understandable from the Indian perspective, for like in the first Test they wanted to bat deep into the day, pile up a mountainous first-innings total and not bat again. The strip, though, it had slowed down a trifle from Sunday and sun-dried, had still some inherent liveliness that made batsmen watchful. They had plenty of time at their disposal, in their pursuit of ascertaining their untenability in this Test. In the middle were two batsmen who had extra stakes in the match, Rahul to push for a permanent slot in the side and Cheteshwar Pujara keen on rekindling his big-innings mojo. He has an unflattering overseas record to mend as well.

Conversely, West Indies were running out of time. Patience, hence, wasn’t necessarily a virtue then. They needed a heap of wickets to stoke up the hopes of a comeback, however bleak such a prospect was. In such a scenario, you expect them to attack, though it might result in a flurry of boundaries and runs, and their score could be surpassed in little time. But they embraced a defensive approach, where Jason Holder would hold an end up and Shannon Gabriel would induce a wicket. It worked perfectly in the first few overs, wherein Holder conceded only eight runs in six overs and Shannon Gabriel tested both batsmen with pace, bounce and movement. He coaxed edges of both batsmen, though falling inches away from the fielders. But Holder over-stayed, when he could have brought front-liner Miguel Cummins into the attack. The debutant can be wayward but he can occasionally produce a wicket-taking delivery. But Holder, though effective in drying up runs, never looked like taking a wicket. He was also too conscious of not giving boundaries that he bowled an unthreatening line outside the off-stump—neither too wide enough to drive nor too close to the off-stump to worry batsmen. This was all the more baffling because he was getting a hint of shape away from the batsmen. Pujara and Rahul either defended or let it on its course.

In fact, he bowled the most brutal delivery of the morning, when he made one jump into Pujara’s neck from short-of-length. The latter negotiated it admirably, not taking his eyes off and playing really close to his body and with soft hands, ensuring that it didn’t lob up in the air. Pujara, by`then had batted for 124 balls. So his eyes and feet were sharp enough to react. But it could have been different had he been served up this ball earlier in the morning, when he was struggling to deal with his footwork when facing short balls.

Soon, expectedly, West Indies flinched first. In the next 93 balls, India scored 40 runs, not what you call brisk by modern-day standards, but fast in the context of the game. Rahul, who had totally shelve his aggression, trickling only 15 runs in 72 balls, sensed the opportunity ripe and paced to his third Test hundred with a four, and four balls later, a six over mid-on. Pujara too shed his inhibitions, as is his wont when his innings progresses, with a brace of boundaries off Cummins, who for all his verve presented boundary balls.

West Indies were again hard-pressed for wicket-taking avenues. Only Gabriel looked seriously capable for nabbing a wicket, but then he can’t bowl unchanged throughout the session. Once his five-over spell was over, the threat of a wicket dissipated. Cummins was capable of occasionally producing a wicket-taking delivery, but the rookie couldn’t replicate the sustained hostility of his senior colleague. Gabriel, strangely, was asked to bowl just five overs. Even a three-over spell before lunch would have made more sense. But that’s the way, Holder tends to use him, a four-five over spell at the start of every session. In Antigua, too, he was under-utilised, bowling fewer overs in the whole match than even part-time spinner Chase. He sent in only 21 overs, Holder bowled 24 and Carlos Brathwaite 25.

Spinners Chase and Devendra Bishoo were blasé. While the former is at best a wicket-taking option, the latter seemed an imposter of the same Bishoo who had spun magic against Australia, getting the ball to drift and turn precociously. Here he was neither getting turn nor making the ball drift into the batsmen. Often, he bowled abominably short or full. In the end, their defensive tactics could only delay India surpassing their lead—it seemed they wouldn’t get the wickets unless Indian batsmen gift-wrapped it to them. And yet again, it was further proof that they had come into the series unequipped and under-prepared. They were yet again left chasing the shadows.

