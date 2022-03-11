India vs West Indies, Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

India’s under-performing top-order will be keen to display way more intent to bring the team’s campaign back on track when it squares off against a dangerous West Indies. (Twitter)

India’s under-performing top-order will be keen to display way more intent to bring the team’s campaign back on track when it squares off against a dangerous West Indies in the third league game of the ICC Women’s World Cup on Saturday.

Currently placed fifth after a demoralising 62-run loss to New Zealand, India would like to get back to winning ways as back-to-back defeat can cause loss in momentum, especially when they are playing one game after another on the bounce.

In the ongoing Women’s World Cup, West Indies will be looking to win their third consecutive game on Saturday against India at the Seddon Park, Hamilton. They started their World Cup proceedings with a fantastic win over New Zealand.

The Mithali Raj-led Indian girls were outplayed by New Zealand by 62 runs in their previous game. After batting first, New Zealand posted a total of 260/9 in 50 overs. In reply, India were bowled out at 198 runs in 46.4 overs.

Harmanpreet Kaur starred with the bat as she made 71 runs and Mithali Raj scored 31 runs but could not take the team to the finish line as India lost the match by 62 runs. For New Zealand, Satterthwaite smashed half-centuries, while Katey Martin also contributed with a valuable 41 to power the hosts to a 250 plus score.

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Jhulan Goswami, Smriti Mandhana, Meghna Singh, Poonam Yadav, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar

West Indies: Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams.

When is India vs West Indies Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

India vs West Indies Women’s World Cup 2022 match will take place on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

What time does India vs West Indies Women’s World Cup 2022 match begin?

India vs West Indies Women’s World Cup 2022 match will begin at 6.30 AM IST. Toss will be at 6 AM.

Where will India vs West Indies Women’s World Cup 2022 match take place?

India vs West Indies Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton in New Zealand.

How to watch India vs West Indies Women’s World Cup 2022 match Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch India vs West Indies Women’s World Cup 2022 match Live on Star Sports network and Disney+Hotstar.

Do follow www.indianexpress/sports for all the live score updates of the match.