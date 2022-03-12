India vs West Indies, Women’s World Cup 2022 Live: Stern test awaits Mithali Raj and Co against high-flying WI

India Vs West Indies, Women’s World Cup 2022 Live: Following a 62-run loss against New Zealand, India’s next challenge will be the West Indies, riding a wave after two big wins. The Stafanie Taylor-led team has already proved that they are no pushovers after beating New Zealand and England in their first two encounters.
West Indies won both their matches by the barest of margins but they managed to upstage two tournament favourites. They pipped New Zealand by three runs in their first match and followed it with a seven-run win over the defending champions.
Squads
India: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Jhulan Goswami, Smriti Mandhana, Meghna Singh, Poonam Yadav, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar
West Indies: Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams.