India vs West Indies, Women’s World Cup 2022 Live: Stern test awaits Mithali Raj and Co against high-flying WI

IND lost the match by 62 runs. (Twitter)

Earlier this week, the bowlers helped paper over the cracks of the batters when India Women beat Pakistan Women. But against a high-quality New Zealand attack, the batters not only struggled to get close to the target of 261 but they also approached the chase like the match was happening in a previous era. The loss by 62 runs in their second game of the World Cup will give the think-tank plenty to ponder over before the next game against the West Indies on Saturday.