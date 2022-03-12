scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, March 12, 2022
Breaking News
Live now

India vs West Indies, Women’s World Cup 2022 Live: Stern test awaits Mithali Raj and Co against high-flying WI

Women's World Cup 2022 India vs New Zealand Match, IND vs NZ Match Live: India are locking horns with West Indies in their third match of the tournament.

By: Sports Desk |
March 12, 2022 5:30:17 am
IND W vs WI W, Women's World cupIndia Vs West Indies, Women's World Cup 2022 Live:

India Vs West Indies, Women’s World Cup 2022 Live: Following a 62-run loss against New Zealand, India’s next challenge will be the West Indies, riding a wave after two big wins. The Stafanie Taylor-led team has already proved that they are no pushovers after beating New Zealand and England in their first two encounters.

West Indies won both their matches by the barest of margins but they managed to upstage two tournament favourites. They pipped New Zealand by three runs in their first match and followed it with a seven-run win over the defending champions.

Squads

India: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Jhulan Goswami, Smriti Mandhana, Meghna Singh, Poonam Yadav, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar

West Indies: Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams.

Live Blog

India vs West Indies, Women's World Cup 2022 Live: All the action from Mithali Raj-led India vs Stafanie Taylor-led West Indies from Hamilton, New Zealand.

ICC Womens World Cup, india women, new zealand women, ind vs nz, nz vs ind, sports news, indian express IND lost the match by 62 runs. (Twitter)

Earlier this week, the bowlers helped paper over the cracks of the batters when India Women beat Pakistan Women. But against a high-quality New Zealand attack, the batters not only struggled to get close to the target of 261 but they also approached the chase like the match was happening in a previous era. The loss by 62 runs in their second game of the World Cup will give the think-tank plenty to ponder over before the next game against the West Indies on Saturday. [Read More]

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd