India vs West Indies: Washington Sundar ruled out of T20I series

Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the India’s three-match T20I series against the West Indies that starts on Wednesday. The spin-allrounder didn’t turn up for the Indian team’s training at Eden Gardens on Monday and team sources confirmed that he would miss the series.

Kuldeep Yadav has been named as Washington’s replacement. All three matches of the series would be played in Kolkata, on February 16, 18 and 20.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Washington Sundar ruled out of @Paytm #INDvWI T20I series. The #TeamIndia all-rounder suffered a left hamstring muscle strain during fielding in the third ODI against the West Indies played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. More Details 🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 14, 2022

Washington, who became a Rs 8.75-crore buy for Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL auction, has been plagued by injuries of late. A finger injury sustained in July last year had ruled him out of the T20 World Cup. He missed the South Africa tour after testing positive for Covid.

The Chennai-based Washington came back to competitive cricket in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after a long layoff.

Vice-captain KL Rahul and left-arm spinner Axar Patel were already ruled out of the T20I series due to injuries.