India vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli scores 36th ODI century

VIrat Kohli took just 88 balls to reach his century. (AP Photo)

Virat Kohli scored his 36th ODI century on Sunday. Kohli reached his century in 88 balls in an innings that included 15 fours. His first six of the innings came up after he reached the three figure. His century was part of a mammoth second wicket stand with Rohit Sharma which eventually crossed the 200-run mark. That is the first time ever that an Indian pair have put up over 200 runs for any wicket against the West Indies in ODI cricket.

Kohli took the crease in the third over when Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed for four runs. India were 10/1 at that point. From there, the Indian captain and Rohit Sharma went about smoothing out the damage done by the early wicket before completely taking control of the match. His 36 ODI centuries is the second highest in the 50-over format behind only Sachin Tendulkar who has 49 to his name. He is also the only active cricketer in the top 10 all-time highest list for century-makers.

This was the first time since July 2018 that Virat Kohli was playing an ODI match. The previous instance was the final ODI against England that India lost. He opted out of the Asia Cup and Rohit Sharma stood in as captain in his absence.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd