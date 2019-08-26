Virat Kohli becomes India’s most successful overseas Test captain

India beat West Indies by 318 runs in the first Test in Antigua on Sunday, as Jasprit Bumrah dismantled the hosts with a five-wicket haul after Ajinkya Rahane found his first Test ton in two years.

The records that were created and broken in the course of India’s dominating victory:

12 – The number of Tests that Virat Kohli has now won overseas as India skipper. He has broken Sourav Ganguly’s record (11 overseas wins) to become India’s most successful captain in away Tests.

27 – The number of Test wins for Kohli. Kohli is now tied with MS Dhoni with the joint-most number of victories as India captain.

100 – The number of wins in international cricket for Kohli. He is only the third Indian (alongside Mohammed Azharuddin and MS Dhoni) and the 12th with 100 international wins as skipper. Only Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh and Hansie Cronje got to 100 international wins in fewer games than Kohli.

318 – The winning margin for India. This is their biggest overseas win in terms of runs. This is the fourth biggest Test victory for India in terms of runs. All the top three were at home.

100 – The fourth innings score for West Indies. This is the lowest Test total put up by West Indies against India. Their previous lowest was 103.

4 – The number of bowled dismissals Jasprit Bumrah had in the fourth innings, which is the most by an Indian pacer. In the recent World Cup match against Bangladesh, Bumrah had become the first Indian pacer to get four bowled dismissals in an ODI innings.