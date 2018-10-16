India vs West Indies: Umesh Yadav to replace Shardul Thakur in ODI series

Umesh Yadav will replace injured Shardul Thakur for the ODI series against West Indies. (Source: Reuters)

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Tuesday named Umesh Yadav as Shardul Thakur’s replacement in India’s squad for the first two ODIs against West Indies. The change was made after Thakur suffered a right adductor tendon injury, resulting in him being ruled out from the series.

Umesh’s inclusion is the only change made after the BCCI announced the squad for 5-match ODI series against West Indies last week. On his Test debut, Thakur was forced off field with a groin strain and will now be missing the ODI series against the visitors. Umesh last played in the second ODI in July against England at Lord’s which the Men-in-blue lost by 86 runs.

The right arm seamer was awarded the man of the match for his performance in the 2nd Test against Windies in Hyderabad. He picked up 10 wickets in the match, becoming only the third fast bowler after Kapil Dev and Javagal Srinath to do so.

Virat Kohli returns to lead the side while Rishabh Pant got his maiden ODI call-up. The first ODI between India and West Indies will be played on Sunday, October 21 in Guwahati which will be followed by the second in Visakhapatnam on October 24.

India squad in 1st and 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav

