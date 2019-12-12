Follow Us:
‘Full strength WI team will be great to watch’: Twitter verdict on India vs West Indies T20I series

While the blitzkrieg by India's batsmen drew the most reactions, the promise shown by the West Indies team through the series has also been on display. "At full strength, this West Indies team is going to be a great one to watch," tweeted Harsha Bhogle.

By: Sports Desk | Published: December 12, 2019 1:10:55 am
Shimron Hetmyer – who alongwith Kieron Pollard gave some hope to the West Indies in Mumbai on Wednesday – bats in the 3rd T20I (Twiter/Windies)

India’s top order came out all guns blazing in the 3rd T20I as the hosts won the deciding match of the series against West Indies by 67 runs in Mumbai on Wednesday. With this win, India have won the series 2-1.

Rohit’s 71 got the innings off on the right note, Rahul’s 91 kept the flow going and Kohli’s blistering 70 ensured West Indies would be on the mat even before coming out to bat, as India posted 240 in 20 overs. West Indies – albeit a fight put up by Shimron Hetmyer and Kieron Pollard – succumbed to the pressure of the chase to finish 67 runs short.

With the T20Is done, the two teams will now lock horns in an ODI series starting on Sunday.

