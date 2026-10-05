India vs West Indies T20I Series: Full schedule, squads, live streaming – all you need to know

India will take on West Indies in the five match T20I series. (CREIMAS)

Following the high of the 2026 Asian Games gold medal and a convincing 2-1 series win in the One-Dayers, India will look to continue the winning run against West Indies in the T20I series. Both sides will engage in a five-match T20I series, starting with the first match at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The next four matches will be played in Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on October 9, 11, 14 and 17, respectively.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer’s side defeated Pakistan in a high-scoring thriller to defend their Asian Games gold medal in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The other Indian side, led by Shubman Gill, defeated West Indies in the first two ODIs in Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati to seal the three-match ODI series before losing the final game in Mullanpur.