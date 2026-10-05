India vs West Indies T20I Series: Full schedule, squads, live streaming – all you need to know

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Following the high of the 2026 Asian Games gold medal and a convincing 2-1 series win in the One-Dayers, India will look to continue the winning run against West Indies in the T20I series. Both sides will engage in a five-match T20I series, starting with the first match at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.
The next four matches will be played in Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on October 9, 11, 14 and 17, respectively.
Earlier, Shreyas Iyer’s side defeated Pakistan in a high-scoring thriller to defend their Asian Games gold medal in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The other Indian side, led by Shubman Gill, defeated West Indies in the first two ODIs in Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati to seal the three-match ODI series before losing the final game in Mullanpur.
Here’s all you need to know about the India vs West Indies T20I series:
|Date
|Day
|Match
|City
|Time (IST)
|October 6
|Tuesday
|1st T20I
|Lucknow
|7:00 PM
|October 9
|Friday
|2nd T20I
|Ranchi
|7:00 PM
|October 11
|Sunday
|3rd T20I
|Indore
|7:00 PM
|October 14
|Wednesday
|4th T20I
|Hyderabad
|7:00 PM
|October 17
|Saturday
|5th T20I
|Bengaluru
|7:00 PM
India Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav/Mayank Yadav
West Indies Predicted XI: Kamil Pooran, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph.
India Squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir
West Indies Squad: Shai Hope (C & WK), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer
The five-match T20I series between India and West Indies will be televised live on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the JioHotsar app and website in India.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.