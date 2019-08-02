Toggle Menu
India vs West Indies T20I, ODIs, Test Series 2019: Full Schedule, Time Table, Squad, Fixtures, Date, Venue, Timings, Broadcast Channel Detailshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-west-indies-t20i-odis-test-series-2019-full-schedule-time-table-squad-fixtures-date-venue-timings-broadcast-channel-details-5871499/

India vs West Indies T20I, ODIs, Test Series 2019: Full Schedule, Time Table, Squad, Fixtures, Date, Venue, Timings, Broadcast Channel Details

Ind vs WI, India vs West Indies T20, ODIs, Test Series 2019 Schedule, Time Table, Squad, Fixtures, Date, Venue, Timings: India will play their first two World Test championships matches on the Caribbean tour

ind vs wi, cricket, cricket score, ind vs wi live score, live cricket online, ind vs wi live match, ind vs wi odi live score, india vs west indies, live cricket score, live cricket streaming, cricket score, world cup, world cup 2019 live score, world cup live, live cricket, india vs west indies live score, india vs west indies, india vs west indies live score, star sports live, hotstar, hotstar live cricket, live cricket streaming, india vs west indies live streaming, ind vs wi live streaming
Virat Kohli will lead the Indian side on the Caribbean tour (Source: AP)

IND vs WI, India vs West Indies T20, ODIs 2019 Schedule, Time Table, Fixtures, Date: India’s tour of West Indies starts on August 3 as the Virat Kohli-led side play three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests. This is India’s first tour after losing the World Cup 2019 semi-final to New Zealand.

Here’s the full schedule of India’s tour of West Indies 2019:

IND vs WI 1st T20I, August 3, Lauderhill, Florida, 8 PM IST start
IND vs WI 2nd T20I, August 4, Lauderhill, Florida, 8 PM IST start
IND vs WI 3rd T20I, August 6, Providence Stadium, Guyana, 8 PM IST start

IND vs WI 1st ODI, August 8, Providence Stadium, Guyana, 7 PM IST start
IND vs WI 2nd ODI, August 11, Port of Spain, Trinidad, 7 PM IST start
IND vs WI 3rd ODI, August 14, Port of Spain, Trinidad, 7 PM IST start

Advertising

IND vs WI 1st Test, August 22-26, North Sound, Antigua, 7 PM IST start
IND vs WI 2nd Test, August August 30-September 3, Kingston, Jamaica, 8 PM ISt start

The live telecast of India’s tour of West Indies will be available Sony Six, Sony Six HD. The matches can be live-streamed on Sony LIV app.

Squads:

West Indies ODI squad: Jason Holder (c), John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Chris Gayle, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shai Hope, Kemar Roach

West Indies T20I squad: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre

India ODI Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

India T20I Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk) Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 James Anderson apologised to teammates after re-injuring calf
2 T20 era can tempt a cricketer to push the envelope
3 ‘Prithvi Shaw has attended at least three awareness programmes; I am sure he knew if he was attentive for even 5 seconds’