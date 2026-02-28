India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Match: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Playing XI Prediction, Records, and Other Details

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Match Date, Time: India’s batting showed the kind of destructive form that had made them outright favourites to win the T20 World Cup again in the series leading up to the tournament. They all seemed to be purring along at peak form before the first match of this T20 World Cup and since then, India’s batting has required remarkable one-man shows to set up a competitive total before their bowlers bailed them out.
Against South Africa in their opening Super Eight game, that finally came apart and India got a rude awakening. However, they almost wiped out that huge margin of defeat sustained against the Proteas by beating Zimbabwe to a pulp in their next game. With West Indies also losing to South Africa, this match has become almost a virtual knockout, the team that wins at the Eden Gardens on Sunday go through to the semifinals.
India probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.
West Indies probable XI:Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph
IND vs WI Head-To-Head In T20Is
Played: 30
India won: 19
West Indies won: 10
No Result: 1
India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.
West Indies Squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor
Eden Gardens Pitch
Both India and West Indies have a number of players who have played at the Eden Gardens a number of times in the Indian Premier League. The stadium also famously played host to West Indies’ miraculous title triumph in 2016, with current head coach holding up the trophy then as captain. The surface at the Eden Gardens on Saturday is expected to be a rather dry one, with a smattering of grass on top.
Where to watch India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match live?
Live streaming of the India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.