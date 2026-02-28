India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Match: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Playing XI Prediction, Records, and Other Details

IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Match Date, Time: India’s batting showed the kind of destructive form that had made them outright favourites to win the T20 World Cup again in the series leading up to the tournament. They all seemed to be purring along at peak form before the first match of this T20 World Cup and since then, India’s batting has required remarkable one-man shows to set up a competitive total before their bowlers bailed them out.

Against South Africa in their opening Super Eight game, that finally came apart and India got a rude awakening. However, they almost wiped out that huge margin of defeat sustained against the Proteas by beating Zimbabwe to a pulp in their next game. With West Indies also losing to South Africa, this match has become almost a virtual knockout, the team that wins at the Eden Gardens on Sunday go through to the semifinals.