WATCH: West Indies squad reaches India ahead of Test series

West Indies players arrive in India.

With India set to host West Indies for a series after the culmination of the Asia Cup, the players from the West Indies Test squad arrived in India on Thursday. In a video shared on Instagram from the official account of West Indies cricket, the players were seen being received by the hotel’s staff in traditional Indian customs, with garlands.

“They’ve arrived! The WINDIES Men landed in India earlier today to a traditional welcome! The guys are in India for a full tour (2 Tests, 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is) starting October 4th. Let’s Go WINDIES!,” the caption of the post read.

In another video posted on the same account, the players were also seen stepping out of the van and entering the hotel’s gate with dhol playing in the background. The cricketers and the team management were also welcomed by a traditional dance performance inside the hotel’s premises. “India’s vibrant culture greets us upon arrival!!,” the caption of the video read.

India and West Indies will play a 2 Tests, 5 ODIs and 3 T20I series with the first Test starting from October 4, 2018, in Rajkot.

West Indies Test squad:

Jason Holder (capt), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

