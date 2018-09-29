India vs West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay dropped; Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar rested

Shikhar Dhawan has been axed from the Indian Test team for the West Indies series. (Source: Reuters) Shikhar Dhawan has been axed from the Indian Test team for the West Indies series. (Source: Reuters)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya have all been rested for India’s upcoming Test series against West Indies. The BCCI stated in its release that Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar have been rested while Pandya and Ishant are yet to recover from their injuries. Other notable exclusions from the squad are Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay. The two-match series starts on October 4 in Rajkot.

The board said that Bhuvneswhar and Bumrah have been rested while Ishant and Pandya are yet to recover from injuries. It was earlier reported that the selection committee were waiting for Virat Kohli’s status. He has been included and will be leading the team.

Mayank Agarwal has been rewarded for his rich vein of form in first-class cricket with a maiden Test callup. Prithvi Shaw, who had been given a maiden international call-up during the England series, has been retained alongwith KL Rahul. Dhawan, who had been in and out of the Test teams that played in South Africa and England has been excluded. Vijay also suffered a lean run in England, scoring 26 runs in the two Tests that he was selected.

India 15-man squad: Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur

