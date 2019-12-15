India vs West Indies: Hope, Hetmyer guide Windies to highest successful run chase at Chepauk

West Indies’ Shimron Hetmyer, right, reacts as he leaves the field after losing his wicket during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Chennai, India, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) West Indies’ Shimron Hetmyer, right, reacts as he leaves the field after losing his wicket during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Chennai, India, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Shimron Hetmyer smashed a career-best 139 ahead of next week’s IPL auction, toying with an ordinary looking Indian attack to set up an eight-wicket win for West Indies in the ODI series opener on Sunday.

Chasing 288 on a slow surface was expected to be a challenging task but thanks to Hetmyer (139 off 106) and opener Shai Hope (102 not out off 150), the visitors raced to victory in 47.5 overs.

The duo shared a decisive 218-run stand for the second wicket after the fall of Sunil Ambris in the fifth over.

STATS-

West Indies chased down the target of 288 against India in the first ODI at Chennai to register their third-highest successful ODI run chase against India. With the win, West Indies also ended their six-match winless streak against India.

With this loss India has now faced defeat in 4 consecutive odis at home ( defeat today vs WI & 3 matches vs AUS in Feb 2019 when India lost 2-3).

Windies, on the other hand, has now won 4 consecutive odis (3 vs AFG, one today vs IND).

Shai Hope has now scored four hundreds in six innings in Asia. His lowest score was 43 and he has only got out once.

Hope’s hundred of 149 balls is the slowest ODI century since Tom Cooper 151 balls vs Afghanistan in July 2010.

The last time a player from a full member team took as long was Scott Styris (152 balls) vs SL in WC 2007.

Hope is now third in the list for highest no of runs in Odis in 2019.

This is the 1st occasion 2 West Indies players have scored 100s in an ODI run chase since BC Lara (102) & CL Hooper (110*) in West Indies’ 284/3 v Australia at Brisbane on 5 January 1997.

Highest stands for WI against India in ODIs:

221 – Gordon Greendige/Viv Richards, Jamshedpur, 1983

218 – Shai Hope/Shimron Hetmyer, Chennai, 2019*

200* – Shiv Chanderpaul/Stuart Williams, Bridgetown, 1997

Shai Hope ODI average worldwide by bowler type:

Pace – 36.74

Spin – 90.64

Least innings taken for 8 ODI 100s by WI Batsman:

Shai Hope – 65*

Viv Richards – 75

Shai Hope last 6 ODI innings in Asia:

102*, 109*, 43, 77*, 108*, 146*

Total 585 runs with the avrrage of 97.5 (4*100)

Highest targets successfully chased at Chennai in ODIs:

288 – West Indies v India, 2019*

287 – Australia v New Zealand, 1996

269 – West Indies v India, 2007

Highest Successful Run Chase By West Indies vs India In ODI’s:

291/2 Chennai 2019*

291/5 Vadodara 2002

289/8 Vishakapatnam 2013

285/6 Jamshedpur 2002

280/3 Nagpur 2002

Batsmen with 100+ strike rate in all their century innings in ODIs:

25 AB de Villiers

10 Ijaz Ahmed

9 Jonny Bairstow

6 Shahid Afridi

5 SHIMRON HETMYER

Most 50+ Scores In 2019 ODIs:

Hope – 11*

Kohli – 11

Rohit – 11

Finch – 10

Khawaja – 10

Highest individual scores for WI vs India:

152*D Haynes, Georgetown 1989

149*S Chanderpaul, Nagpur 2007

149 V Richards, Jamshedpur 1983

140 C Gayle, Ahmedabad 2002

139 S HETMYER, Chennai 2019

