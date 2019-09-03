Virat Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni to become India’s most successful Test captain ever

Leading India in the 257-run win over West Indies in the second Test of the series, life came a full circle for India captain Virat Kohli as he became the most successful Test captain of the nation on the same ground he had made his Test debut in 2011.

Owing to Hanuma Vihari’s century and half-century, Jasprit Bumrah’s first innings blitz with the red ball, Ravindra Jadeja’s spin attack and Rishabh Pant’s reflexes in the second innings, India managed to sweep the series 2-0 at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

# Virat Kohli now has the most Test wins as India captain (28 wins in 48 matches), who is followed by MS Dhoni (27 wins in 60 matches), Sourav Ganguly (21 wins in 49 matches) and Mohammad Azharuddin (14 wins in 47 matches).

# India won eight matches against West Indies staying undefeated in the entire tour, (2019, 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is), which is only bettered by their performance in Sri Lanka (2017, 3 Tests, 5 ODIs, 1 T20I).

# India achieved their biggest winning margin in away Tests (by runs) in the first Test and their sixth biggest too. The 318-run winning margin against West Indies in 2019, is followed by 304-run win against Sri Lanka in 2017, 279-run win against England in 1986, 278-run win against Sri Lanka in 2015, 272-run win against New Zealand in 1967/68, and 257-run win against West Indies in 2019.

# India had the third-best bowling average for a team’s pacers in a Test series in the last 100 years, with minimum 25 wickets, with 12.58. It is only bettered by 11.32 of West Indies vs Bangladesh in 2018, and 9.53 of England vs New Zealand in 1955.

# Jasprit Bumrah’s figures of 6 for 27 in the first innings is now the third-best for an Indian player in Tests in West Indies. The best is 7 for 83 by Ravichandran Ashwin at North Sound in 2016.

# Jasprit Bumrah’s treble was just the third Test hat-trick by an India bowler, following Harbhajan Singh against Australia in Kolkata in 2001 and Irfan Pathan against Pakistan in Karachi in 2006. It was the 44th hat-trick in Test history and the first at Sabina Park.

# Mohammed Shami completed his 150 wickets in 42 Tests — the third fastest Indian pace to achieve the feat after Kapil Dev (39 Tests) and Javagal Srinath (40 Tests).

# West Indies had the lowest batting average in a Test series against India, having 14.95. It is followed by 15.77 against Sri Lanka in 2005, 15.80 against Australia in 2015, 16.10 against England in 1928 and 16.72 against Bangladesh in 2018/19.

# Shannon Gabriel was the 12th player to bat for West Indies in the second innings, which became the first instance in any international format where more than 11 players batted in the same inning.

# Rishabh Pant completed his 50 dismissals in 11 Tests — the joint second-fastest for a keeper alongside Adam Gilchrist. The fastest is 10 Tests, each by Mark Boucher, Jos Buttler and Tim Paine.