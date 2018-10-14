India vs West Indies: Sachin Tendulkar hails India’s ‘clinical performance’

Indian bowler Umesh Yadav celebrates with teammates after dismissing the last West Indies batsman Hannon Gabriel. (Source: PTI)

A clinical India demolished West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 in Hyderabad on Sunday. Umesh Yadav’s maiden 10-wicket haul (6/88 and 4/45) on a decent track was the highlight as India reached the meagre target of 72 in 16.1 overs, courtesy unbeaten partnership between openers Prithvi Shaw (33) and KL Rahul (33). Prithvi Shaw scored the winning runs as he and KL Rahul ensured that India win the match without losing a wicket. The 18-year-old ended the series as the highest run scorer and was named man of the series.

For India, it was their 10th series win at home since their last defeat against England in 2012.

Clinical performance by #TeamIndia to win this Test Series. Congratulations @y_umesh on another fine effort in the 2nd innings to bag your 10 wicket haul. #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/WmQWHt5pHn — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 14, 2018

Started with a lot of promise….fizzled out into another 3-day Test match. Don’t know if tossing the toss will matter if the gulf between the two sides is too huge!!! #IndvWI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 14, 2018

Many congratulations @y_umesh for your 10 wicket hall. Bowled really well in the conditions #IndvWI — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 14 October 2018

Extremely top effort from Umesh Yadav to take a ten-fer in a test at home. The fact that among fast bowlers only the greats Kapil Dev and Srinath have done it at home shows how rare a feat this is #INDvWI — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 14 October 2018

Twice in the same game Umesh was on a hattrick. Interestingly, 17 out of the 26 wickets have fallen to pacers in this game. #IndvWI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 14 October 2018

Yet another comprehensive victory for ???? and with that India seal the series. @y_umesh is adjudged the Man of the Match for his 10 for 133. ???? win by 10 wickets. #PlayBold #INDvWI — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) October 14, 2018

Prithvi asking Rahul to defend a few so that he could hit the winning runs….and Rahul allowing the young man to centre-stage was the highlight for me. This is Shaw’s Series. #IndvWI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 14, 2018

Another clinical performance by India to win the series. Umesh Yadav’s performance in this test was very pleasing and am looking forward to Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant winning matches for India in all conditions. #IndvWI — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 14 October 2018

Congratulations Team India on the series win. Well done Umesh Yadav. Great beginning to his career for Shaw and Pant giving a glimpse of , a sign of things he can deliver . #IndvWI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 14 October 2018

India will now play West Indies in five-match ODI series which are scheduled to begin the next Sunday.

