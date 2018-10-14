Follow Us:
Sunday, October 14, 2018
India vs West Indies: Sachin Tendulkar hails India’s ‘clinical performance’

Umesh Yadav's maiden 10-wicket haul (6/88 and 4/45) on a decent track was the highlight as India registered their 10th series win at home.

Indian bowler Umesh Yadav celebrates with teammates after dismissing the last West Indies batsman Hannon Gabriel. (Source: PTI)

A clinical India demolished West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 in Hyderabad on Sunday. Umesh Yadav’s maiden 10-wicket haul (6/88 and 4/45) on a decent track was the highlight as India reached the meagre target of 72 in 16.1 overs, courtesy unbeaten partnership between openers Prithvi Shaw (33) and KL Rahul (33). Prithvi Shaw scored the winning runs as he and KL Rahul ensured that India win the match without losing a wicket. The 18-year-old ended the series as the highest run scorer and was named man of the series.

For India, it was their 10th series win at home since their last defeat against England in 2012.

India will now play West Indies in five-match ODI series which are scheduled to begin the next Sunday.

