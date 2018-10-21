India vs West Indies: Rishabh Pant makes ODI debut, receives cap from MS Dhoni

Rishabh Pant makes his ODI debut. (Source: BCCI/Twitter)

The wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant received his maiden ODI cap on Sunday from former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati before the start of the 1st ODI between India and West Indies. With Dhoni struggling to score runs in England, and then at the Asia Cup, Pant is being included in the side to fix India middle-order woes.

The 21-year-old batsman was impressive with the willow in the 2-match Test series against West Indies in which he scored 184 runs in 2 innings at an average of 92. The left-handed batsman also maintained a good strike rate of 84, which was the second highest in the series, only after Prithvi Shaw.

Apart from Pant’s inclusion, India also decided to bring in Khaleel Ahmed in the side as they decided to play with three seamers. Ahmed will lead the pace attack along with Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja will lead the spin attack.

West Indies also made named two debutants in Chandrapaul Hemraj and Oshane Thomas. India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl.

West Indies (Playing XI): Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marlon Samuels, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal

