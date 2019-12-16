‘No time limit?’: Virat Kohli, Kieron Pollard fume at umpire for belatedly dismissing Ravindra Jadeja

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard and India skipper Virat Kohli West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard and India skipper Virat Kohli

Both West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard and India skipper Virat Kohli were unhappy with how Ravindra Jadeja was belatedly given run out in the 1st ODI in Chennai on Sunday. The controversial flashpoint occurred in the 48th over of the India battings, as the home team posted 287/8.

Umpire didn’t go upstairs first and after replay seeing I was run out umpire go upstairs after Pollard interferes. Sir Jadeja Will Take Pollard’s Wicket. Promise . #INDvWI — Sir Jadeja Fan (@SirrrJadeja) December 15, 2019

Jadeja was run out – as replays showed – but the problem with the incident was that the umpire had initially ignored the ‘appeal’ and by the time he referred the decision upstairs, the ball had long been dead and the replay of the run out had been showed on the giant screen.

To be fair to the umpire, Roston Chase, the fielder, had only asked if it was out. The West Indies team did not raise an appeal and were happy to let the umpire move on with proceedings.

However, a little later, West Indies did approach the umpire, as it became clear that they had let Jadeja get away with one.

The umpire referred the decision to the third umpire after this and Jadeja was found to have been short of his crease.

India skipper Virat Kohli was seen coming out out of the changing room and talking animatedly with the fourth umpire Anil Choudhary on the boundary line. He was seen walking back to the changing room shaking his head, unimpressed with how the matter had been handled.

Pollard, also visibly unimpressed, was seen talking to the on-field umpire Shaun George after the incident.

Cricket fans were left questioning how long a third umpire referral can take, and if this is something that can be exploited by teams if no time limit is set.

Very Poor Umpiring! Pollard’s anger is legit. The on-field umpire didn’t go to the 3rd Umpire. Jadeja is Run Out. #INDvWI — Yash (@YashdeVilliers) December 15, 2019

That is so wrong #JadejaRunOut #INDvsWI you can’t go back to third umpire after replays have come on big screen. — Chaitanya Prabhu (@chaitanyapshrof) December 15, 2019

When will you call a ball dead? Jadeja run out is absurd…

Take out the DRS 15 seconds as well if this is the case

#INDvWI — Kaushik Paladugu (@KaushikPaladugu) December 15, 2019

What if the umpire realises that the previous ball bowled was a no-ball after looking at the big screen…is he gonna offer free-hit to the batting team?!? if not then how can refer the run-out to the 3rd umpire after looking on the big screen? #jadeja_runout #INDvWI — ¶owthamGaπta (@gowtham_ganta) December 15, 2019

Jadeja called run-out after the replay was played on the ground screen. Ground umpire didn’t initially go for the third umpire. What is the exact timeline for this, of any? Shaun George, the South African umpire has an experience of 51 ODIs and 36 T20’s in 9 years.#INDvWI — Rahul Pandey (@RahulP1617) December 15, 2019

West Indies need 288 to win the 1st ODI in Chennai.

