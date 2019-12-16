Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

‘No time limit?’: Virat Kohli, Kieron Pollard fume at umpire for belatedly dismissing Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja was run out in controversial circumstances in the 1st ODI. The problem with the incident was that the umpire had initially ignored the 'appeal' from West Indies. Virat Kohli was seen fuming near the boundary.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: December 16, 2019 9:38:06 am
West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard and India skipper Virat Kohli

Both West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard and India skipper Virat Kohli were unhappy with how Ravindra Jadeja was belatedly given run out in the 1st ODI in Chennai on Sunday. The controversial flashpoint occurred in the 48th over of the India battings, as the home team posted 287/8.

Jadeja was run out – as replays showed – but the problem with the incident was that the umpire had initially ignored the ‘appeal’ and by the time he referred the decision upstairs, the ball had long been dead and the replay of the run out had been showed on the giant screen.

To be fair to the umpire, Roston Chase, the fielder, had only asked if it was out. The West Indies team did not raise an appeal and were happy to let the umpire move on with proceedings.

However, a little later, West Indies did approach the umpire, as it became clear that they had let Jadeja get away with one.

The umpire referred the decision to the third umpire after this and Jadeja was found to have been short of his crease.

India skipper Virat Kohli was seen coming out out of the changing room and talking animatedly with the fourth umpire Anil Choudhary on the boundary line. He was seen walking back to the changing room shaking his head, unimpressed with how the matter had been handled.

Pollard, also visibly unimpressed, was seen talking to the on-field umpire Shaun George after the incident.

Cricket fans were left questioning how long a third umpire referral can take, and if this is something that can be exploited by teams if no time limit is set.

West Indies need 288 to win the 1st ODI in Chennai.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Real Kashmir relish homecoming in Srinagar by beating champions Chennai City
Real Kashmir relish homecoming in Srinagar by beating champions Chennai City
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Dec 27: Latest News