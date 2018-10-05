India vs West Indies: Ravindra Jadeja dedicates maiden Test century to his mother

Rajkot: Indian batsman Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his century during the first test cricket match played between India and West Indies, in Rajkot, Friday, October 05, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Ravindra Jadeja, who has been in supreme form since his inclusion in the playing eleven for the fifth and final Test in England, on Friday scored his maiden Test century as India posted a mammoth score of 649 runs on the scoreboard for the visitors. Playing in his 38th Test match in front of his home corwd, Jadeja remained not out at 100 before skipper Virat Kohli decided to declare the innings.

Speaking at a press conference, Jadeja in Hindi said that he is very happy and would like to dedicate this knock to his mom because she always wanted him to play for India. He added that although she is no longer alive but there is nothing more valuable than this knock that he could have gifted his mother.

After overpowering the visitors in the first day, India maintained the same stance on Friday. The hosts piled up a mammoth score of 649/9 before Kohli declared the innings. In response, West Indies top-order batsmen collapsed as Mohammed Shami struck twice in his first spell. The spinners also contributed as a wicket each was shared between Ravichandran Ashwin, Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. At the end of second day’s play at Rajkot, West Indies could only manage 94 for the loss of six wickets on the scoreboard. The visitors are still trailing by 555 runs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd