India vs West Indies: Prithvi Shaw dedicates maiden Test hundred to dad

Prithvi Shaw celebrates scoring a century during the first day of the first cricket test match between India and West Indies in Rajkot, India, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. (AP Photo)

Prithvi Shaw on Thursday became the youngest Indian to score a century on his Test debut. The former U-19 captain scored 134 runs before he was dismissed by Devendra Bishoo. Expressing happiness over his brilliant display with the bat, Shaw said he is feeling good but initially was ‘nervous to start off’.

Speaking after the end of the first day play, Shaw said, “Feeling really good now, after the hundred. I was a bit nervous to start off but when I got in, I got comfortable. I just tried to play my natural game. I was just thinking that it’s another game for me and then it just happened. I played the balls on merit and kept going from there on.”

He dedicated this knock to his father recollecting the endless sacrifices his father made for him. Speaking about his Test debut, Shaw said, “Playing for India, it was a big thing for me. I wanted to make this chance count. It was a good challenge for me and I think I did well in front of these guys. From the smaller age I used to play a lot of school cricket, 30 or 35 school games in a year. I have played a lot of cricket in Ranji and it just keeps going on with so much cricket around. All that experience has helped me and I played my game accordingly.”

He, however, felt disappointed for being dismissed right before Tea. Shaw felt that the wicket was good for batting and he should have been a bit more careful as there were only 10 minutes left for tea.

India dominated over the visitors in all the three sessions played on Thursday. At the end of day’s play India were batting for 364/4 with skipper Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant on the crease.

