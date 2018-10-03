India vs West Indies Preview: After dry English summer, India look for high in comfort zone

India take on West Indies in the first of the two-match Test series at home which begins in Rajkot on Thursday. (Source: Twitter) India take on West Indies in the first of the two-match Test series at home which begins in Rajkot on Thursday. (Source: Twitter)

India take on West Indies in the first of the two-match Test series at home which begins in Rajkot on Thursday. After a torrid English summer, this series presents itself as a perfect opportunity to wipe out the bad memories and get back to winning ways. The prospect of a few young and exciting faces also adds more excitement to a series which is otherwise expected to go in favour of the home team. Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw and Mohammad Siraj are among those expected to make the cut. For the visitors, who are led by Jason Holder the mindset will be to cause an upset and to give a message to not take the team lightly. West Indies last won a Test in India in 1994. Since then they have played only eight Tests here.

India’s opening slot is where either Agarwal or Shaw will play with KL Rahul. The middle order continues to remain steady with Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane coming down at position 3, 4 and 5 respectively. After an impressive outing in the final Test against England, Rishabh Pant will don the wicketkeeping the gloves. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will lead the spin department. With a bouncy track expected in Rajkot, the pace attack will be led by Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav and, Mohammad Siraj.

Fro the Windies one setback will be the absence of experienced bowler Kemar Roach. Kraigg Braithwaite and Sunil Ambris will be the openers while Shai Hope, Roston Chase, and Shane Dowrich will be the composition in the middle-order. Devendra Bishoo might be the lone spinner with Jason Holder, Shannon Gabriel and S Lewis completing the pace bowling line-up.

Also on the line will be India’s top position in the ICC rankings. After a 1-4 loss to England, India will look to maintain their status and ensure they do not lose any points in a bid to maintain their top position. India lead the table with 115 points.

