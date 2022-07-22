scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Predicted Playing XI: Jadeja doubtful starter, Arshdeep Singh to get a game

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Playing XI Prediction: Pitch and weather forecast for WI vs IND.

By: Sports Desk |
July 22, 2022 4:12:14 pm
india vs west indies dream 11India vs West Indies 1st ODI Playing XI Prediction: Pitch and weather forecast for WI vs IND.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Playing XI Prediction: India’s fringe players will get valuable game time in a format fighting for context when Shikhar Dhawan leads the team in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, beginning on Friday.

In a T20 World Cup year, ODIs anyway assume less significance but players who will be getting the opportunity in the absence of senior players would be eager to make an impact. Here is all you need to know about the first game today.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Match Details: India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Friday. It’s been nearly three years since Queen’s Park Oval last hosted an international game – an ODI which India won thanks to Virat Kohli’s ton.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Pitch Report: 

“The surface looks like some work has been put into it and it looks good. The two wickets that we are gonna play these three games on look really good the last couple of days. Yes, it’s [India] a stronger bowling team but we expect a better batting performance from the squad” – Phil Simmons, West Indies coach.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
Shamshera movie review: This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messyPremium
Shamshera movie review: This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unityPremium
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Weather Report:

The weather for the West Indies vs India First ODI match will be mainly clear and warm on July 22. Rain is unlikely to play a spoilsport in the match as there is only an 11 percent chance of precipitation. The temperature on match day will hover between 25 to 32 degrees Celsius while the wind speed is likely to be around 11 km/h.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Probable Playing XI: 

India Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Probable Playing XI: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Squads:

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Keacy Carty

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?
Explained

What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?

68th National Film Awards: Winners to be announced soon

68th National Film Awards: Winners to be announced soon

Despite two charismatic leads, the film is just serviceable
The Gray Man review

Despite two charismatic leads, the film is just serviceable

Karnataka: FIR against 8 students after kissing video goes viral

Karnataka: FIR against 8 students after kissing video goes viral

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Premium
CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

Premium
Body of ‘shooter’ killed in encounter cremated in the dead of night
Moosewala murder

Body of ‘shooter’ killed in encounter cremated in the dead of night

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 22: Latest News