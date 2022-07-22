India vs West Indies 1st ODI Predicted Playing XI: Jadeja doubtful starter, Arshdeep Singh to get a game

July 22, 2022 4:12:14 pm
India vs West Indies 1st ODI Playing XI Prediction: India’s fringe players will get valuable game time in a format fighting for context when Shikhar Dhawan leads the team in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, beginning on Friday.
In a T20 World Cup year, ODIs anyway assume less significance but players who will be getting the opportunity in the absence of senior players would be eager to make an impact. Here is all you need to know about the first game today.
India vs West Indies 1st ODI Match Details: India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Friday. It’s been nearly three years since Queen’s Park Oval last hosted an international game – an ODI which India won thanks to Virat Kohli’s ton.
India vs West Indies 1st ODI Pitch Report:
“The surface looks like some work has been put into it and it looks good. The two wickets that we are gonna play these three games on look really good the last couple of days. Yes, it’s [India] a stronger bowling team but we expect a better batting performance from the squad” – Phil Simmons, West Indies coach.
Subscriber Only Stories
India vs West Indies 1st ODI Weather Report:
The weather for the West Indies vs India First ODI match will be mainly clear and warm on July 22. Rain is unlikely to play a spoilsport in the match as there is only an 11 percent chance of precipitation. The temperature on match day will hover between 25 to 32 degrees Celsius while the wind speed is likely to be around 11 km/h.
India vs West Indies 1st ODI Probable Playing XI:
India Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh
West Indies Probable Playing XI: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph
India vs West Indies 1st ODI Squads:
India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh
West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Keacy Carty
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?
Despite two charismatic leads, the film is just serviceable
Latest News
Ukraine, Russia to sign deal to reopen grain ports, Turkey says
Women climbers from Pakistan and Iran reach K2 summit
CBSE 12th Results 2022: PM Modi advises students to follow ‘inner calling’
68th National Film Awards LIVE UPDATES
Explained: Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?
Yediyurappa says he will vacate Shikaripura seat; son Vijayendra to contest in 2023 Assembly polls
Africa’s top public health body gets $100 mln from World Bank
‘The Light We Carry’: Michelle Obama’s second book to hit stands in November
Prince Harry wins bid to challenge UK over security arrangements
BTS’ V defeats Peakboy in games, Park Seo-joon cooks up a storm: In The Soop Friendcation Episode 1 highlights
‘When in Paris…’: This is what Anushka Sharma devoured for breakfast in the city of love
BCCI introduces A+ category for umpires