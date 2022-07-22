India vs West Indies 1st ODI Predicted Playing XI: Jadeja doubtful starter, Arshdeep Singh to get a game

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Playing XI Prediction: India’s fringe players will get valuable game time in a format fighting for context when Shikhar Dhawan leads the team in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, beginning on Friday.

In a T20 World Cup year, ODIs anyway assume less significance but players who will be getting the opportunity in the absence of senior players would be eager to make an impact. Here is all you need to know about the first game today.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Match Details: India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Friday. It’s been nearly three years since Queen’s Park Oval last hosted an international game – an ODI which India won thanks to Virat Kohli’s ton.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Pitch Report:

“The surface looks like some work has been put into it and it looks good. The two wickets that we are gonna play these three games on look really good the last couple of days. Yes, it’s [India] a stronger bowling team but we expect a better batting performance from the squad” – Phil Simmons, West Indies coach.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Weather Report:

The weather for the West Indies vs India First ODI match will be mainly clear and warm on July 22. Rain is unlikely to play a spoilsport in the match as there is only an 11 percent chance of precipitation. The temperature on match day will hover between 25 to 32 degrees Celsius while the wind speed is likely to be around 11 km/h.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Probable Playing XI:

India Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Probable Playing XI: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Squads:

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Keacy Carty