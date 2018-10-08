India vs West Indies: No Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine in Windies squad; Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo return

Kieron Pollard returns to the West Indies setup for first time since September 2017. (Reuters file)

West Indies have announced a rather inexperienced side for the limited overs series against India which will resume at the conclusion of the second Test. India lead the two-Test series 1-0 after inflicting a hammering on West Indies in the opener – registering their biggest win in Test matches – with the second to begin on October 12.

The squad announced on Monday sees multiple new faces including the return of Kieron Pollard and Darren Bravo. However, the heavyweights in Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Chris Gayle, Andre Russell haven’t been included with clock ticking down on the World Cup in England next year. Explosive batsman Gayle made himself unavailable for selection revealed Courtney Browne, Chairman of the Selection Panel, while adding he is ready to be picked for home series against England and World Cup next year. Russell has been omitted from the ODI squad but has been included in the T20s.

Pollard last played for the Windies in a T20I in September 2017, while Bravo hasn’t been part of the playing XI, in any format, since November 2016, when he played against Pakistan in the UAE.

New faces in the squad include 25-year-old batsman Chanderpaul Hemraj, 21-year-old medium pacer Oshane Thomas and all-rounder Fabian Allen, Hemraj has been included in the ODI squad while Thomas and Allen have been included in both ODI and T20 squads.

“The upcoming tour of India provides a great opportunity to expose some of our young talent,” Browne added. “Opener Hemraj Chanderpaul, all-rounder Fabian Allen and fast bowler Oshane Thomas will get their opportunity to showcase their skills, along with Sunil Ambris, who is returning to the fold.”

The five-match ODI series begins on October 21 in Guwahati and will be followed by three T20Is.

ODI squad: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas

T20I squad: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas

